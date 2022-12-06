MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 5, Conn. College 4: Keagan O’Donoghue’s tiebreaking goal (his second of the night) came with 2:38 left in regulation and send Salem State (2-7) back into the win column. Erik Larsson tied it at 4-4 on the power play late in the second and also assisted on the winner while the Vikings also got goals from Richard Coyle and Eamonn Miller. Goalie Hunter Thomas had an immense game with 46 stops.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNE 80, Endicott 58: Despite a heavy advantage at the free throw line the Gulls (3-4) shot just 29 percent from the floor in the road loss. Tara Laugeni scored 24 points and Sarah Dempsey posted a double-double with 16 and 11 rebounds.
Salve Regina 52, Gordon 47: Madison Wynbeek and Ami Rivera scored ten points apiece but the Scots (3-6) were plagued by 21 turnovers. Sydney Noyes grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds off the bench and Isabella Rivera scored nine.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Emerson 89, Salem State 86: The Vikings (3-7) fell just short in Tuesday’s home tilt despite all five of their starters scoring in double figures. Jaden Castillo (16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Josiah Green (16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) led the way while Chris MacDonald had 15 points, Jarret Byrne 12 points and Conner Byrne 10 points. Juvens Louis added 13 points on 4-for-5 shooting off the bench.
Endicott 80, UNE 61: Jalen Echevarria had another solid outing with 18 points and the Gulls improved to 5-2. Drew Brown chipped in a dozen in a bench appearance and Jeff Hill scored 16 with three assists.
Gordon 85, Salve Regina 83: The Scots never trailed in the second half and closed out the Seahawks on the road. Garrett Sattazahn had 24 points to lead the charge and Michael Makiej had 14 along with some key free throws down the stretch. Justin Yu added ten with three from long distance and Caleb Scott scored 11.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Salve Regina 0: Quin Healy got the first of her two goals just 63 second after the opening face off and the No. 15 ranked Gulls (7-3-1) cruised. Michael O’Brien stopped 16 shots for a shutout and Catherine Miles and Nicole Connor also scored. Emerson Hayes and Kat Keith notched two assists each.