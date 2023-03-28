COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SSU, Gordon trade wins: After Salem State took a 4-0 decision, Gordon rallied to split a non-league doubleheader with a 9-3 triumph in the Witch City.
The Vikings (6-8) began the day with Emily Carter tossing a six-hit shutout. She was supported by an RBI double by Payton Jeffers plus run scoring knocks by Rebecca Walker (two steals) and Isabella Perrotti in addition to helping her own cause with a sac fly.
Gordon (10-10) came alive offensively in the nightcap with 13 hits including three by leadoff batter Emily Peterson and three from Peabody High grad Gina Terrazzano. Jayden Johnson drove in two and Emily Graham went the distance in the circle. Mackenzie DeSantis blasted a 3-run homer for the Vikes.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 7, Gordon 4: Danny MacDougall scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth and Endicott (12-3) pulled away from Gordon (5-13) on the turf at home. Robbie Wladkowski homered for the winners while Nicholas Notarangelo drove home two runs and John Mulready and Joe Millar added doubles. C.J. Demers smashed a round tripper for the Scots and Ben Chase tripled as Gordon rallied to tie it, 4-4, in the seventh. Fenwick grad Brandan Bloom threw a scoreless relief inning for Gordon while Endioctt’s Max Tarlin nailed down his sixth save in the bottom of the ninth.
Keene State 4, Salem State 3: The Vikings (2-11) stranded the tying run third in the eighth and dropped their eighth in a row. Ryan Bourgeois drove in a pair for an early 2-0 Salem State lead, Salem’s Bobby Jellison had a hit and scored and Jake Boucher came up with two hits while throwing one inning of scoreless relief.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Tufts 20, Endicott 6: The nationally ranked Jumbos proved too much to handle for the Gulls (2-5). Lydia Atkins and Kaitlin Brissette combined for 10 stops in goal while Kiana Napolitano and Mia Smith paced Endicott offensively with two goals each.