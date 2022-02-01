BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 55, Peabody 52: Ryan Ward’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent Swampscott (8-4) to their sixth straight victory. Ward finished with 12 points while Evan Roth led the team with 16. Riad Benegour added 11 points off the bench while Cam O’Brien had 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
For Peabody (9-5), Luke Roan had a big double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Colin Berube had 12 points and six boards.
Marblehead 79, Danvers 48: Senior Kipp Schauder scored 18 points as 12 of the Magicians’ 15 players scored in a home triumph. Junior Tyrone Countrymon added 17 points and senior Cole Gallup finished with eight for Marblehead (7-5), which pulled away from the Falcons in the second quarter to lead by 17 (at the break).
Danvers got a team-high 16 points from Deryn Lanphere.
Ipswich 61, Lynnfield 49: The Tigers (6-7) inched closer to .500 with a sound league win. Ray Cuevas led the way with 18 points while Toby Adams had 12. Tyler White also reached double figures with 10 points while securing a couple of big rebounds and blocked shots down the stretch.
Essex Tech 51, Lynn Tech 40: The Hawks (8-4) got 18 points and 11 rebounds from Shawn O’Keefe en route to the double-digit win. Cael Dineen added 12 points and 15 boards while Jack McBournie had 11 points.
Masconomet 53, Winthrop 38: Ben Dillon scored 24 points and Brennen Johnston had 16 to help the Chieftains improve to 8-4. Masco played particularly good defense in the middle part of the game, allowing only ten points between the second and third quarters.
St. John’s Prep 55, St. John’s Shrewsbury 54: Jacob Mercedes led the Eagles (5-5) with 15 points while Steph Patrick and Jack Perry each added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 42, Danvers 34: Captains Annika Haley, Ella Kramer, Molly Cronin, Catherine Comstock and Kat Candelaria all played well to help the Magicians improve to 9-5 over an always scrappy Falcon squad. Sabrina Auciello had a dozen points on four treys for Danvers and Kaylee Marsello scored eight with five boards.
Peabody 71, Swampscott 40: The Tanners (12-2) bounced back with a convincing win to remain perfect in conference play.
Masconomet 46, Winthrop 36: Taylor Bovardi had a team-best 14 points to help the Chieftains (9-4) come within one game of punching their state tournament ticket. Kylie DuMont added eight points and four steals.
Hamilton-Wenham 48, Triton 36: Saluting their nine 12th graders on Senior Night, the Generals (9-4) outscored the Vikings 31-10 over the middle two quarters to pull away for the win. Jane Maguire had another big night offensively with 21 points while Abby Simon (10) and Lily Cassidy (8) were also strong.
Lynnfield 31, Ipswich 28 (OT): Trailing by three at halftime and after three, the Tigers rallied to force overtime but were outscored 6-3 in the extra session in an exciting home game.
Covenant Christian 52, Newman 12: Senior Abby Baird had 13 points to personally outscore the opposition and sophomore Liza Minogue turned that rare feat as well with 16 points of her own.
BOYS SKIING
St. John’s Prep wins pair: Overall winner Tim Haarmann clocked 24.6 and the Eagles had seven of the top eight finishers to take down Newburyport, 130-5, and Masconomet 115-20 to stay perfect on the year. Josh Haarmann was second overall (25.12) with Sam Charette (25.71), Cole Hosmer (25.85), Henry Coote (26.00), Peyton McKee (26.87) and Evan Fisichelli (27.46) all finishing in the top ten.
Chieftains drop two: Besides falling to the unbeaten Eagles, 115-20, Masconomet dropped a close decision against North Andover, 74-61. Sophomore Owen Palmer finished ninth in 27.12 seconds. Senior captain Will Caron also had a nice run, coming in 13th in 27.80.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 60, St. John’s Shrewsbury 9: The unbeaten Eagles ran their 2021-22 record to a perfect 30-0 behind wins by Braedon Goes (106), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Victor Majias (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Matt Mitchell (170) and Marc Pineiro (195).
BOYS HOCKEY
Newburyport 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: Playing for the first time in 15 days, the visiting Crusaders (3-6-1) scored in both the second and third periods but couldn’t get the equalizer at the Graf Rink.
SWIMMING
Marblehead cruises: Among the standouts for Marblehead in the win over Salem were the medley relay, Cole Brooks in the 200 free (1:55), Greg Podstrelov (200-IM, 2:15), Nate Rosen (50 free, 25.31), Jack Grady (diving, 165.4 points), Logan Doody (100 fly, 1:00.45), Anna Coleman (100 free, 56.95), Clementine Robins (500 free, 5:24).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, UMass Dartmouth 1: Aaron Mercer made 41 saves to help the Vikings break back into the win column on the road.