GOLF
Marblehead 42, Peabody 30: The Magicians opened the season with a hard fought win thanks to a one-under par performance from Matt Weed. He made two birdies on the day en route to a 6-3 victory at No. 1. Also winning for Marblehead was Charlie Grenier (5-4), Chris Locke (5-4), Jacob Hershfield (5-4), Adrian Baron (7-2) and Chris Cannuscio (6-5-2.5). Jack Sontz tied his match, 4.5-4.5.
For Peabody (0-1), Mike Petro was the lone individual winner, taking his match 6-3 at the No. 5 slot. Ryan Brunet, Matt Ryder, Mike Ryan and Matt Richards were all competitive, while Jacob Richards halved his match, 4.5-4.5, from the No. 8 slot.
Newburyport 144, Hamilton-Wenham 108: On Monday, Aidan Noonan and Tim Becker both scored 20 points to lead the Generals in their season opening setback. Peter Gourdeau added 19 points; H-W will play next on Wednesday at Ipswich.
Danvers 42.5, Swampscott 29.5: The Falcons took their season opener behind match play wins from Tyler Sullivan (7-2), Jack Murphy (5-4), Bryson Clark (8-1) and Connor Horn (7.5-1.5).
For Swampscott, winners included Lou Spellios at No. 1 (6-3), Jason Bouffard at No. 2 (5-4), Ben O’Brien at No. 4 (5-4) and Nate Maercklein at No. 6 (5-4).
