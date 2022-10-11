GOLF
Salem 50.5, Revere/Malden 21.5: The Witches (9-8) officially qualified for the Div. 1 sectional thanks to match play wins from Jon Wasserman (8-1), Jack Doyle (7-2), Brady Tremblay (9-0), Riley Fenerty (7.5-1.5), Diego Acuna (9-0) and Owen Warner-Streff (5-4).
Bishop Fenwick 136, Peabody 123: The Crusaders qualified for the state tournament thanks to strong performances from Louie Spychalski and AJ Picano.
For Peabody, Ryan Brunet was the high point earner for the match, scoring 28 points.
Gloucester 40, Danvers 32: The Falcons got wins from Trevor McNeill (5.5-3.5), Braden Coyne (5.5-3.5) and Nick Figueredo (6-3) in the setback. Brendan Glowik halved his match for Danvers.
Hamilton-Wenham 126, Amesbury 75: The Generals (12-3) officially clinched the CAL Baker Division regular season crown thanks to strong outings from Aidan Noonan (28 points), Jack Bial (22), Morgan Glovsky (20) and Cooper Miller (20).
Essex Tech 140, Lowell Catholic 76: The Hawks rolled behind Alex Odiet’s 28 points, Aidan Gray’s 26 points and Fischer Gadbois’ 26.
Beverly 50, Swampscott 22: Aidan LeBlanc fired a 34 and won his match 6-3 to help the Panthers (now 12-0) remain unbeaten. Ian Paddock (7.5-1.5), Will Ryan (6-3), Dylan Hunter (7.5-1.5), Ryan Avila (7.5-1.5), Anthony Mastroianni (7.5-1.5) and Lucas Carbone (5.5-3.5) all won their individual matches.
For Swampscott, Nate Maercklein won his match 6.5-2.5 with a score of 39. Jason Bouffard also shot well with a 36, while Ben O’Brien came in with a 38.
St. John’s Prep 242, Danvers 284: On Monday, the Eagles moved to 8-2 on the season thanks to strong matches from Jack Carew (38), Ian Rourke (40), Brian Loughlin (40), Terry Manning (41), Jack Moriarty (41) and Rohan Raisingani (42).
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 2, Marblehead 0: Bobbi Serino netted a goal and an assist while had her third shutout in four starts, allowing the Falcons to improve to 8-1-2. Captain Katherine Purcell also scored for Danvers, with Abby Sher picking up an assist.
Goaltender Maggie Beauchesne did all she could for the Magicians (4-7-1), finishing with 21 saves. Also playing well were teammates Kate Bickell, James Marcey, and Lane Kaeyer.
Masconomet 7, Saugus 0: Maddi Wayland (5 saves) turned in her seventh shutout of the season while senior classmate and team captain Julia Graves potted a pair of goals for the unbeaten Chieftains (8-0-2). Single goals came off the sticks of Mia Juliano, Nora Duval, Avery Allen, Greta Mowers, and freshman Sara Graves (who added an assist). Tess Thattacherry was a star defensively for Masconomet as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Pentucket 1: Alle Benchoff scored to kick things off for Hamilton-Wenham (3-7-1), then assisted on Marlee Flanagan’s game-winner later in the contest. Ava Vautour had the assist on Benchoff’s goal, while Maeve Clark made the victory stand up with six saves in net.
Lynnfield 1, Ipswich 0: Despite 13 saves from goaltender Abby Allen, the Tigers fell to 6-5 with a road setback.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0: In a marquee Cape Ann League matchup, the defending Division 3 state champions swept the Clippers — currently ranked No. 2 in the Division 3 state playoff pairings — 25-22, 28-26, 25-23. Grace Sorensen led Ipswich with 10 kills, two aces and four digs. Other IHS standouts included Addison Pillis (2 solo blocks, 6 aces, 4 kills), Tess O’Flynn (10 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs), Carolyn Bailey (team-high 11 digs), and Ella Stein (9 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace).
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 0: The Generals earned a 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 sweep, getting 25 aces as a team with just five service errors. Junior Maddie Wilson had five kills, senior Amber Scanlon had five aces, senior Grace Roebuck had seven digs and senior Erin O’Bannon also played well in the win.
Swampscott 3, Saugus 0: Jamila Oriakhi handed out 22 assists and Brooke Farnum had eight kills with a block to help the Big Blue earn a sweep. Caterina Kelly chipped in with six kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: Sam Sharp had the goal for the Crusaders (0-7-3) with an assist from freshman Cecelia Neilson. Ava Bellechini and Carly Savio also had strong games at outside back for Fenwick.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem 6, Salem Academy 1: The Witches exploded offensively against their cross-town rivals, getting two goals and an assist from both Chris Qirjazi and Gabriel Pereira en route to the win. Lucas Dias added a goal and an assist while Ian Souza also scored.
Essex Tech 1, St. Mary’s Lynn 0: The Hawks snuck past their rivals thanks to Teremun Beard’s goal off an assist from Ryan Lovasco.
Ipswich 0, Lynnfield 0: On Monday, the Tigers (6-5-2) secured a scoreless draw against a strong Lynnfield team. Nate Kobuszewski made some great saves in net to earn the clean slate, while Theo Norton, Seth Woodbury, Nico Ivanov, Will Harringon and Ollie York also played well defensively. Spencer McDavitt, Alex Barlow and Brian Milano were other standouts.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 26, BC High 31: Star senior Nathan Lopez won the race to help the Eagles of Danvers take one of their closest wins of the season. Paul Lovett, Felix Rogovin, Finn Bonner and James Trigilio also ran well for SJP.
Fenwick splits: Sam Appleyard had a personal best time and was seventh overall as the Crusaders topped St. Joseph 25-30 but lost to Bishop Feehan 15-49. Brayden Pouliot had a tenth place finish and Doron Appleyard was 11th overall. Jondas Lagonakis and John Reilly both ran huge personal bests to round out the scoring for the Crusaders.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Crusaders split: Bishop Fenwick nearly topped defending CCL champion Feehan but fell, 27-29, while also topping St. Joseph 15-50. Julia Davis came in second while Marianna Kay was third, Maria Ryan fourth and Sarah Fogarty ninth. Caroline Blatchford added 11th, Shannon Bresnahan was 13th and Emily Elliott was 14th with all the Lady Crusaders getting personal best times.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Grace Jewett, Riley Rischitelli, and Alexandria Dostie had the goals for the Gulls (8-3-3), with Jacqueline Ruggerio stopping a pair of shots to earn the shutout win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Bridgewater State 6, Salem State 3: Abbie Lalibertie, Cassie Liu and Erin Curristin picked up singles wins for the Vikings but BSU took all three doubles matches and never looked back to double up SSU.
Endicott 9, Roger Williams 0: The Gulls improved to 9-2 and stayed unbeaten in CCC play with wins by the doubles teams of Shelby Henry/Olivia Berler, Ripley Uyeda/Lejla Guster and Ashley Keaveney/Olivia Martinelli plus six singles victories.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Framingham State 3, Salem State 0: Abigail O’Connor, Pressley Shairs and Charlotte Orth all had four kills to lead a balanced attack for the Vikings, who fell to 4-11 with the sweep.
Endicott 3, UNE 1: The Gulls prevailed on the road.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Plymouth State 4, Salem State 0: Kaia Hollingsworth faced down 13 shots in the Salem State net but couldn’t stop them all with the Vikings dipping to 4-7.
Gordon 1, UNE 1: Sofia Fish netted her eighth goal of the year with a little less than 12 minutes to play to help Gordon (6-3-3) earn a draw. Abby Engle earned an assist on the crucial tally.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Max Karkos netted a hat trick, scoring in the 11th, 48th and 86th minutes to send the Gulls (8-3-3) to another victory. Joe Mephan assisted on two of the goals and Endicott only allowed two shots on goal in the game.
Gordon 3, UNE 1: Nathan Starzl broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and later assisted on Benji Wright’s insurance goal to help the Scots move to 3-7-3 on the year. Gunnar Lucuk earned the win in net.