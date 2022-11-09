VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Advance Math & Science 1: Senior captain Grace Sorensen had 13 kills and added 13 digs to send the top seeded Tigers to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-27, 25-19 triumph in the second round of the Division 4 state tournament.
Ella Stein finished with eight kills, four aces and six digs or Ipswich (now 18-2), with Kendra Brown adding a team-best 17 assists and a pair of digs. Tess O’Flynn finished with 14 assists for the winners in addition to four aces and five digs.
Ursuline Academy 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The host Bears swept their Division 4 second round match, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19, to send 11th seeded Hamilton-Wenham (11-8) for the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Longmeadow 5, Marblehead 0: The mighty hosts from Western Mass. scored in every quarter and ultimately had too much firepower for the 29th seeded Magicians (6-11-2) in a Division 2 first round encounter.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Emerson 95, Gordon 51: Tyler Long and Bryce Smith both came off the bench to score 10 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Scots were blown out on the road in their season opener. Caleb Scott added six points and a team-high seven rebounds for Gordon, which shot just 30.8 from the field.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Elms 75, Salem State 69: Down 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Vikings attempted to rally behind 23 points and 10 rebounds from Peabody native Liz Zaiter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. Teammate Irianis Delgado also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Abuk Teng added 17 points for Salem State (0-2).
Coast Guard 67, Gordon 63: Isabella Rivera finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but Gordon fell behind by 13 points after one quarter and had to play catch up the rest of the way in a season opening defeat. Sydney Noyes added 11 points and 10 rebounds of her own for the Scots, who received an additional 10 points off the bench from Hannah Lomonaco.