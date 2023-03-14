COLLEGE BASEBALL
Chapman 13, Endicott 11: Late Monday night, the No. 7 ranked Gulls (5-1) fell to the No. 5 ranked Chapman in a battle of top ten ranked Division 3 clubs. Endicott fell behind 10-1 before batting around and scoring nine times in the top of the sixth. Kyle Grabowski’s 3-run triple highlighted that frame while Joe Millar also tripled and John Mulready homered. Endicott had ten hits but was plagued by five errors in the slugfest.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls drop pair: The No. 11 ranked Case Western blanked Endicott, 3-0, in Florida and the Gulls (3-3) also fell to Chicago, 2-1. Lauren Misiaszek had the lone RBI in the doubleheader for the local squad and Jaylin Cuoto struck out 11 in nine innings of work. Maria Hanchuk was also strong against Case Western, conceding only three hits.