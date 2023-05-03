BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 0: Callum Brown had 15 kills and Tighe Lusk came up with six blocks as the Eagles swept 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 to improve to 7-4.
Boston Collegiate 3, Salem Academy 0: The Navigators suffered their first loss of the season, falling in straight sets: 25-7, 25-17, 25-18. Anton Baybay’s four aces were a highlight for Salem Academy.
SOFTBALL
Salem Academy 14, Excel 1: Kaedynce Kauth picked up the win in the circle while Grace Thomas and Kianny Mirabal-Nunez had big days at the plate for the Gators (9-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 22, BB&N 9: The Highlanders picked up another convicting win behind eight goals, two assists and a pair of draw controls from Waters Lloyd. Schuyler Lloyd added five goals and two assists, Cami Traveis had a hat trick with an assist and eight draw controls, Lauren Collins had two goals and two assists and both Isla Cleveland and Emily Collins scored twice.
Whittier 8, Salem 7: The Witches dropped a tight one despite a hat trick from Samantha Agno. Neely Harrington, Mallory McCarthy, Kailyn Ricciarelli and Emily Mercer all scored as well while Mari Diaz made seven saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Revere 9, Salem 1: Sophomore midfielder Miguel Arcila had the lone goal for the Witches (0-11), his fourth tally of the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, MIT 5: The No. 5 ranked Gulls (31-5) doubled up the Engineers behind a Thomas Barbieri homer and three RBI from Nic Notorangelo. Jake Nardone, Danny MacDougall and Joe Millar all belted out two hits for Endicott, which scored five in the seventh to take command and used five pitchers in the mid-week victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Worcester State 17, Salem State 3: Peabody native Mckayla Fisher had two goals and three assists and the Lancers handled Salem State in the MASCAC quarterfinal round. Jenna Wells had a pair of scores for SSU, which wraps up its season at 6-11.