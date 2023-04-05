GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick shines at McNiff Relays: Bishop Fenwick had four first place finishes at the McNiff relays: Helen Phelan in the javelin (74-11), McKenna Leaman in the shot put (29-4), Maria Ryan, Shannon Bresnahan, Tess Keenan and Kaleigh Cook in the 4x800 relay (10:44), and Jillian Chinchillo, Irene Caron, Celia Krouse and Linna Rice in the Swedish relay (2:45). Another Crusaders’ 4x800 relay team of Marianna Kay, Julia Davis, Sara Fogarty and Alex Morgan claimed second.
BOYS TRACK
Fenwick’s Sestito, Cahill star: Competing at the McNiff Relays, Bishop Fenwick’s Gianluca Sestito finished second overall in the shot put with a throw of 34-11. Teddi Cahill also grabbed a second place finish in the javelin (101-4) while the 4x100 relay team of Michael Carter, Michael Gulla, Owen Jackson and Anthony Nicols was third. Carter and Nondas Lagonakis also teamed up with Maria Ryan and Marianna Kay for a strong performance in the co-ed 4x400 relay.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saugus 10, Salem 1: Arenne Kenney scored the lone Witches’ goal, while Mari Diaz had eight saves in net. Jestiny Torres and Whitney New had strong showings on defense.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 15, Xaverian 7: The defending Catholic Conference and Division 1 state champions scored six straight goals in the first half, racing out to an 8-2 lead and the break and never looking back to capture their season opener. Gavin Kornitsky stopped 13 shots while the offense was led by Luke Kelly (4 goals, assist), Matt Morrow (3 goals), captain Jimmy Ayers (2 goals, 2 assists), and Harlan Graber (2 goals, 2 assists).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 4, Lasell 3: The Vikings (4-13) picked up a walk-off win on a ninth inning, bases-loaded walk from Brahiam Ortega that scored Owen Duggan. Ortega finished with two walks, two RBI and a run scored while Duggan had two hits and two runs. Jake Boucher added two hits and an RBI while Chris Simone also had a hit. Boucher picked up the win on the mound with one clean inning of relief while Carl Beatrice, Jake Usenia and Greg Gentle all pitched well.
Endicott 4, Suffolk 3 (10 innings): The Gulls (16-3) won their sixth straight game on a walk-off single from TJ Liponis in the bottom of the 10th that scored Danny MacDougall. Liponis, a shortstop, finished with 2-for-5 with three RBI in the win while Tim Wang also had an RBI hit. Nicholas Cannata added 5.1 innings of strong relief work, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. Max Tarlin picked up the win with a clean inning of relief, including two Ks.
Bridgewater State 17, Gordon 5: The Scots dipped to 8-15 on the year despite a three-hit, one RBI outing from cleanup hitter CJ Demers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State 16, New England College 6: Mackenzie DeSantis mashed two homers to lead a 16-hit afternoon for the Vikings (7-11). Emily Henning (4 RBI) also went deep, while Janae Santos and Payton Jeffers each had two doubles and Rebecca Walker had a triple.
Gordon splits pair: The Scots (11-13) fell to Suffolk, 4-3, before demolishing them in the nightcap, 16-1. In the big win, Mara Little (3 RBI), Jayden Johnson (2 RBI) and Isabella Rivera (2 RBI) all had doubles while Ami Rivera mashed a triple. Gordon had 12 hits and drew seven walks on the day.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salve Regina 20, Gordon 2: Mikayla Lecci and Carolina Piorkowski scored the Scots’ (7-4) lone goals in the decisive setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 6, Eastern Nazarene 3: The Scots picked up their fourth win of the season behind doubles wins from Annette Kim/Caroline Helmer (8-6) and Meli Markarian/Allyson Fournier (8-6), as well as singles wins from Kim (6-1, 6-4), Helmer (6-4, 6-2), Markarian (6-4, 6-0) and Fournier (6-1, 6-0).