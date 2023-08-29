GOLF
Danvers 43, Swampscott 29: The Falcons moved to 2-0 with a match play win, led by individual victories from Bobby Fish (6.5-2.5), Brendan Glowik (7-2), Bryce Clark (8-1), Nick Figueiredo (7.5-1.5) and Thomas Fish (5-4). Picking up wins for Swampscott were Ben O’Brien (6.5-2.5), Mike Collins (5-4) and Sam Moseoso (6.5-2.5).
On Monday, Danvers picked up a 150-137 win over Bishop Fenwick to open the season thanks to 33 quota points from Fish and 29 from Glowik. Clark added 21 points while Connor Harvey (19), Figueiredo (17) and Jason Luti (17) also played well.
Essex Tech 163, Rockport 161: The Hawks secured a big time opening win in a shootout, thanks to 38 points from Aidan Gray. Michael Cann and Cody Thibodeau each added 27 points in the win.
Newburyport 131, Hamilton-Wenham 114: The Generals fell in their season opener at Myopia despite 26 points from Cameron McIntosh and 25 from Cooper Miller. Joe Coughlin added 19 points in the setback.
Marblehead 44, Peabody 28: Marty Ryan shot a 2-under 34 at The Meadow and Charlie Grenier turned in a 36 to lead the Magicians (1-0). Other match winners were Simon Quicken, Jacob Hershfield, James Bickell and Toby Grenier.
For Peabody, Mason Clickstein played well at No. 1 despite losing 5-4. Team captain Matt Ryder won his match 5-4 while Nathan Palhare halved his, 4.5-4.5, at No. 7.
Ipswich 96, Pentucket 72: The Tigers won their first match of the year behind 21 points from senior Preston Hansen. Fellow seniors Charlie Jepsen (18 points) and Dylan York (17) also played well, as did sophomore Connor Wright (17).
Masconomet 44.5, Beverly 27.5: The Chieftains came out on top behind sophomore Cole Velardo’s 38 in a winning effort. Senior Harrison DeGeorge also won with a 41, while Anthony Cerbone, Abby Ellis and Cooper Wassung were victorious as well. Masco caught a break when Tyler Feldberg’s opponent at No. 1 was injured on the first hole and could not continue for Beverly.