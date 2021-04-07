BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 45, Danvers 41: Tuesday’s bout all came down to the 4x400 relay, as Masco edged out the Falcons with a winning time of 3:37.5. Other winners for Danvers included Freddie Poussard in the high jump (5-4), Adam Ellington in the shot put (35-7), Will Sheehan in the 600 (1:38.1), Luke Llewellyn in the 1,000 (2:50.8) and Kevin Rogers in the mile (4:55.1)
For Masco, Steven Nalesnik won the 55 hurdles (9.09), Alex Kessel the 55 dash (6.73), Nate Collins the 300 (38.5) and Sebastian Gilligan the 2-mile (10:03.6).
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 47, Masconomet 39: The Falcons earned a tight team win thanks to first place finishes from Haley Murphy in the high jump (4-8) and 600 (1:45.4), Cali Abbatessa in the shot put (24-5), Emma Eagan in the mile (5:53.4) and Olivia Viel in the 2-mile (13:19.0). Danvers also took home the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:28.8.
For Masco, first place finishes came from Sarah Aylwin in the 55 hurdles (9.6), Emma Flynn in the 55 dash (7.8), Cecily Paglierani in the 300 (45.1) and Elizabeth Green in the 1,000 (3:23.4).
COLLEGE GOLF
Endicott takes second: The Gulls placed second overall at the Roger Williams University Invitational on Tuesday to open the 2021 season. Endicott was led by Clark Brown and Ronan Lucey, who each tied for third overall with an 82. Jack Bushee, Nicholas Grimbilas and Frank Mahoney rounded out the scoring with 84, 85 and 89, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 1: The Hawks rolled to a 25-14, 19-25, 26-24, 25-8 triumph behind Julia Tkach’s 12 kills. Molly Wetherbee added five kills and five aces while Emily Marshall (3 kills) and Ariana Magee (6 aces, 25 assists) also shined.
