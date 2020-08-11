FUTURES LEAGUE
Brockton 4, North Shore 3 : Ricky Alexy escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the tenth by striking out the side to send the game to a decisive home run derby, in which the Rox hit nine dingers to Cam Climo's eight to snare victory. Saugus' Todd Trangale threw five shutout innings to stake the Navs (14-17) to a 3-0 lead but a series of errors let the Rox knot things up. Sal Frelick had three hits to raise his average to .449 while Cody Morissette and Climo drove in runs.
NORTH SHORE LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 3, Beverly Recs 0: Benny Kendrew threw a complete game shutout to get the Sox the road win in Game 1 of the best-of-3 set. Alex Teal allowed only one run in a solid pitching appearance for the Recs, who look to stave off elimination on Wednesday.
Peabody Champions 4, Northeast 2: Mike Gallo got out of a jam in the fifth and finished the job by leaving the tying run in scoring position as the eighth-seeded Pub upset the regular season champs in Game 1. David Ruggeiro drove in two runs for Champs and Mike Giardi also collected a ribby with solid pitching by John Doyle (10 Ks over four innings) and Brian Marshall.