Tufts captures fifth straight Tedesco club championship and eighth overall 

We’ve seen the Ted Carangelo and Cy Kilgore eras as dominating club champs at Tedesco Country Club.
Now, unquestionably, we have the Brad Tufts era after the 39-year-old Marblehead resident won his eighth Tedesco club championship — and fifth in a row.
He did it in Dustin Johnson-like fashion, taking the 54-hole stroke play event last weekend with a score of 216, six over par. He did so with rounds of 70-73-73 for a 10-stroke margin of victory over runner-up Greg Mahan.
That makes Tufts the second-winningest club champ in Tedesco history, passing former Massachusetts Amateur champion Carangelo’s seven titles. But as he humbly pointed out, Carangelo has that state title.
Tuifts remains 10 club titles behind all-time Tedeso winner Cy Kilgore.
“Cy seems impossible to catch,” Tufts said, “but if I can add a few more and somehow get to 15 or so, then we can talk about it.”
Tufts got off to a great start with his even par opening 70, with two birdies and a double bogey to go with 15 pars. He led runner-up Dick Fosler by five shots at the time.
Remarkably, Tufts had only one other birdie over the 54 holes, but equally remarkable he recorded only one three-putt. In 54 holes on arguably the slickest set of greens on the North Shore.
“Stroke play seems to be more my style,” he said. “Consistency was big for me. I also felt ready to defend. Working remotely from home for quite a while, I’ve had more time than usual to practice and play, so I had confidence starting out as well.”
Tufts noted that stroke play is a completely different animal than match play. Tedesco, like most area clubs, alternates its club championship format from one year to the next, from match play, as in 2019, to stroke play, in 2020.
“You can never relax in stroke play,” Tufts said. “One swing can cause crazy things to happen if it’s a bad swing. Fortunately, that didn't happen to me.”
The opening 70 got Tufts off to a superb start. “It’s always a sweet score here and I’ve had a few this year, so I knew I could post another.” He’s also fired a few rounds in the 60s.
As satisfying as his winning performance was, Tufts also was pleased to see his younger brother, Roger, enjoy his best finish in a Tedesco club championship with his 240 tabulation, featuring a 73 middle round.
His eighth club title holds special meaning for Tufts, since he dedicated his tournament effort to his grandmother, Mrs. Richard (Ginny) Symmes, who passed away recently. Tufts is a fourth generation Tedesco member.
