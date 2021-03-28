TURNING 'EM OVER: Peabody outdoes Masconomet to grab first win

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.