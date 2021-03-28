TURNING 'EM OVER: Peabody outdoes Masconomet to grab first win

BOXFORD — What does it take to win a game when you turn the football over four times?
Start with team-wide steely nerves and add a great defense that doesn't allow points off those miscues. Finish by creating four turnovers of your own and you just might have a chance to earn your team's biggest win in 3 1/2 years.
In a contest that featured eight total turnovers, Peabody High scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter and held on to beat Masconomet, 14-10, Saturday night at Walt Roberts Field.
The Tanners hadn't beaten a member of the Northeastern Conference North division since Week 7 of 2017 and couldn't exhale until Masco QB Matt Richardson's fourth down pass 52 yards from the end zone fell incomplete with 43 seconds remaining.
"Everyone wanted this game," said Peabody senior Brandon Pszenny, who had two interceptions to help the Tanners (1-1) even the turnover battle. "We've been grinding and (the win) shows it. With COVID, we've been waiting 18 months to play real games and we want to make them count."
The Chieftains (1-1) were without captain Teddy Fellows, maybe the NEC's best lineman, due to illness and lost several players to injury throughout the night including ace linebacker Greg Walker, who had a team-high 73 yards from scrimmage in just over a half of action.
Shorthanded or not, Masco took advantage of a fumbled Peabody punt to go ahead on Sam Ferrigno's 25 yard field goal with 3:10 left in the third quarter. The Chieftains took over at the 19-yard line, though, so keeping them out of the end zone was a win for the visitors.
"We leaned on our defense. We put pressure on them by giving Masco so many short fields," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt. "It was a tough spot but the defense stepped up and gave us a chance to win the game with one score."
Sophomore QB Shea Lynch delivered that score, taking a bootleg six yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:16 left in the game. Senior Jordan Thompkins sparked the 60-yard march with a couple first down runs and Lynch hit Pszenny for a crucial third down conversion to keep the drive alive.
Pszenny made his second interception of the game on the next drive. While Peabody couldn't run out the clock thanks to Masco's Tyler McMahon getting a big third down sack, the Chieftains two minute drill to retake the lead was unsuccessful.
"We were a little bit shorthanded," said Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle, whose team had only two days of practice after missing last week's game due to COVID-19 protocols. "You can't fault the kids, they played hard and they fought right to the end. Credit Peabody. They're a good, tough football team and their defense played really well."
Walker took a 45-yard screen pass deep into Peabody territory to set up Richardson's 10-yard TD pass to McMahon for a 7-0 Masco lead. Chieftain captain James Berry then recovered a fumble but Pszenny made his first pick to erase that mistake. With the short field, Lynch (12-of-21, 92 yards) hit freshman Eli Batista for his first varsity TD on a 15-yard strike to even the score at 7-7.
The Tanners had a chance to take the lead by recovering a muffed punt before halftime, but the Chieftains escaped thanks to Owen Barrett's interception. Peabody's Drew Lucas made an interception on the opening drive of the third quarter, though the Tanners gave it right back with Masco's Andrew Aylwyn picking off the very next play.
Surviving that trading of turnovers without breaking under the pressure of their own mistakes showed Peabody's growth, Bettencourt said.
"It's trust in our coaches and in knowing where we're supposed to be," said Lucas, who felt assistant coach Greg Haberland's defensive scouting was second to none in this win. "All week he was telling me I'd get an interception, and I got one."
Nick Ciampa ran hard for the host Chieftains, collecting 39 yards on the ground. Hayden Canada-Hunt was also outstanding for Masconomet at middle linebacker.
Cam Cuzzi had a game-high 56 rushing yards for Peabody. Defensively, the Tanners were buoyed by the return of senior Shay Palmer (tackle/end) and got tackles for loss from Lucas, Dom Annese (two) and Rafael Casiano. Pszenny and safety Jack O'Hara were excellent in deep coverage, preventing the Chieftains from getting the big play they needed.
"Masco loves to suck you into stopping the run and then kill you over the top. We were a little afraid of that but Brandon, Jack and Tex (captain Jonathan Teixeira) did a great job," said Bettencourt, whose team was without captain Kyle Maglione (shoulder) for a second straight week. "The way those guys played allowed us to focus on stopping the run."
Peabody 14 Masconomet 10
Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Peabody (1-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14
Masconomet (1-1) 7 0 3 0 — 10
M - Tyler McMahon 10 pass from Matt Richardson (Sam Ferrigno kick)
P - Eli Batista 15 pass from Shea Lynch (Joe Swanton kick)
M - Ferrigno 25 field goal
P - Lynch 6 run (Swanton kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Peabody — Cam Cuzzi 10-56, Alan Paulino 2-31, Jordan Thompkins 9-30, Batista 1-1, Shea Lynch 1-(-4) ; Masconomet — Nick Ciampa 13-39, Greg Walker 7-26, Matt Richardson 5-10, Drew Howard 3-1, Zach Grande 1-0.
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 12-21-92-1-2; Masconomet — Richardson 6-15-80-1-3, Sam Ferrigno 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Brandon Pszenny 4-35, Batista 3-27, Danny Barrett 2-24, Paulino 2-8, Cuzzi 1-(-2); Masconomet — Walker 2-47, Ciampa 1-11, Tyler McMahon 1-10, Grande 1-6, Nick Cantalupo 1-2.