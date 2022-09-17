BEVERLY — Booting the opening kickoff out of bounds, being penalized five yards for it, then watching your opponents run the ensuing boot 76 yards into the end zone just 15 seconds into a game is less than ideal for any football team.
But going on to lose a pair of fumbles, throwing two interceptions — one of those returned for a score by a defensive lineman — and not making the most of sizable advantages in total yardage, first downs and time of possession is downright maddening.
So went the script for the Beverly Panthers in their 2022 home opener at Hurd Stadium, where visiting North Andover turned those foibles into 21 points en route to a 35-14 victory on a sunny Saturday morning.
The Orange-and-Black ran more offensive plays (55-34), had more first downs (13-6), held an edge in total yardage (241 to 135) and held onto the pigskin for 30 minutes and 11 seconds in this 48-minute contest. Yet aside from a pair of 1-yard runs from quarterback Logan Petrosino, they had little else to show for it while falling to 0-2 on the season.
"We're this close," said head coach Jeff Hutton, holding his thumb and forefinger in close proximity to each other, "but we just can't get that big play.
"I thought our defense played great (especially captain Matt Sopp, who made 11 tackles). They had (36) yards of offense at halftime and not even 100 (actually, 68) entering the fourth, yet they're up 14. We worked way too hard to have his happen ... you'd think we could limit four big turnovers in huge spots."
After missing more than a half-dozen starters due to illness in an opening night defeat at Haverhill, Beverly got most of those players back Saturday. But they were without junior QB Brian Kessel (strep throat) and starting linebacker Ben Hering, two key pieces. In addition, three of their four new starting linemen were out a week ago and were playing in their first varsity contest, which limited what the Panthers could do offensively. That was especially evident when Petrosino went to roll out of the pocket and look downfield for a receiver; he was harried most of the afternoon by North Andover defensive linemen Jon Markot, Mickey Valentino, Nate Jacques and especially junior defensive end Jake Sallfrank, who deflected three passes (one of which led to a pick).
"We haven't had our entire team play together since our scrimmage with Belmont," said Hutton. "Would it be too much to ask if we can get five normal days of practice with no surprises?"
Petrosino, a senior who can play a variety of skill roles, stepped in at QB and finished off drives at the end of the first quarter and in the waning seconds of the second by taking direct snaps up the gut and into the end zone. He has scored all four Panther touchdowns this year — ironically, all from one yard out. He can for 66 yards on a dozen carries while also throwing for 71 yards, most often to Sopp (5 catches, 51 yards).
But the Scarlet Knights (2-0) picked off two of his passes, the most lethal one by Markot midway through the second quarter. He reached down low to snare what appeared to be a ball Petrosino was simply trying to throw away and, in one motion, kept his balance and plowed into the end zone, giving North Andover a 21-7 lead.
"That was a Gronk-type catch," joked Knights head coach John Dubzinski.
A fumble on a muffed punt early in the second quarter was recovered by North Andover, leading to a 2-yard TD run by Caleb Agbor. The Panthers' second fumble was just as costly, coming on the first play of the fourth quarter when the hosts had 3rd-and-6 on the Knights' 8-yard line and trailing by 14.
Hutton spoke to his players postgame about "self inflected wounds" and the importance of making good decisions.
"It's frustrating," he admitted. "We spent more time on special teams in daily practice than most teams do. We harp on attention to detail, and then those things show up there."
Beverly will have its hands full next Saturday when Peabody comes into Hurd (1 p.m.) in what is technically a Northeastern Conference nonleague game (Beverly is in the NEC Dunn division, Peabody in the NEC Lynch). The Tanners, who are 2-0 and have outscored their two opponents 75-8 thus far.
"We scored on them a lot (55 points) last season and I'm sure that'll be in the back of their minds," said Hutton. "They'll come in and try to use every light on the scoreboard."
North Andover 35, Beverly 14
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
North Andover (2-0);7;14;7;7;35
Beverly (0-2);7;7;0;0;14
Scoring summary
NA-Patrick Roy 76 kickoff return (Camden Bethel kick)
B-Logan Petrosino 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
NA-Caleb Abgor 2 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Jon Markot 22 interception return (Bethel kick)
B-Petrosino 1 run (Fowler kick)
NA-James Federico 5 run (Bethel kick)
NA-Roy 15 run (Bethel kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: North Andover — Mike McNaught 7-64, Patrick Roy 9-31, James Federico 8-20, Caleb Agbor 4-13, Sebastian Hunter 1-5, Hayden Santora 3-2; Beverly -- Marcelo Pinto 19-69, Logan Petrosino 12-66, Devon Smalls 5-22, Osman Solano 1-13, Kevin Hubbard 2-2, Matt Sopp 1-(-5).
PASSING: North Andover — Drew Fitzgerald 0-2-0-0-0; Beverly — Petrosino 8-15-74-0-2.
RECEIVING: North Andover — None; Beverly — Sopp 5-51, Smalls 2-17, Solano 1-6.