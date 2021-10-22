PEABODY — Turnovers proved costly for Bishop Fenwick in its 27-15 loss to Bishop Feehan Friday under the lights at Donaldson Field.
Both teams came in with identical 5-1 records, the only blemish for both was a loss to St. Mary's. The visitors took advantage of three interceptions and a fumble recovery to go home to Attleboro 6-1 and now in a first place tie atop the Catholic Central League (after St. Mary's upset loss to Cardinal Spellman).
"They say turnovers always kill you, and that was certainly the case for us. They were the difference in this game, but I'm very proud of the effort," said Fenwick coach Dave Woods, whose team played three divisions up with the Shamrocks being a D2 squad. "This team fought hard all the way."
At halftime the Shamrocks clung to a 14-9 lead, but the Crusaders mounted a 77-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half to go ahead. It was an 11-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Bryce Leaman to Jason Romans, who caught 11 passes for 112 yards. Leaman threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, taking over for senior captain Steven Woods, who is out with a separated shoulder.
The Crusaders threatened to increase the lead later in the quarter, picking up a first down at the Feehan after Chris Faraca caught a pass and raced 18 yards up the right sideline. They advanced to the 5-yard line on Troy Irizarry's run before Matt Saunders had a pick-6 to give his team a 21-15 cushion heading into the final frame.
"We were ahead by one, on the 5-yard line going in when Feehan intercepted," said Woods. "That was the turning point in this one."
Three interceptions and two lost fumbles disrupted any rhythm for the Fenwick offense which had plenty of chances to score. They moved the ball up and down the field, mainly through the air, but didn't finish some of those drives because Feehan took full advantage of fumbles and interceptions. The Crusader defense did a superb job shutting down the offense for most of the game.
"This is a huge win for us," said Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell. "Turnovers were certainly a big key in the second half for sure, and that pick-6 by Matt was the thing that turned this game around. They were about to regain the lead when he stepped up to make that big play."
On the ensuing kickoff the Crusaders fumbled, and hard hitting Feehan recovered, They attempted a 36-yard field goal that was no good, but took time off the clock. Fenwick then went three-and-out, and the Shamrocks tacked on another TD on a 37-yard reception by Connor McHale.to put the game away.
"Even though we didn't get any points after that fumble on the kickoff it was big because it kept the ball away from Fenwick," said Pinabell. "They did a great job with the passing game, and their backup quarterback threw the ball well. We weren't able to slow them down there. That's a great program and a top notch coach."
For the Crusaders Romans had a big game catching two touchdown passes and kicking a 35-yard field goal. Costa Beechin also caught 11 balls for 145 yards. Junior tight end/defensive end Mike DiFelice also stood out.
"Romans had a great game, and I was pleased with our team defense. DiFelice made some big plays at defensive end. He has been under the radar a bit, but the coaches see what he does every day, and he's really come along."
Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Fenwick 15
at Donaldson Stadium, Peabody
Bishop Feehan (6-1);0;14;7;6;27
Bishop Fenwick (5-2);6;3;6;0;15
Scoring summary
Fenwick -- Jason Romans 28 pass from Bryce Leaman (kick failed)
Fenwick -- Romans 35 field goal
Feehan -- Cameron Burns 42 run (Brett McCaffery kick)
Feehan -- Aaron Canuel 37 pass from Aidan Crump (McCaffery kick)
Fenwick -- Romans 11 pass from Leaman (pass failed)
Feehan -- Matt Saunders 95 interception (McCaffery kick)
Feehan -- Connor McHale 37 pass from Crump (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Feehan — Cameron Burns 12-103; Matt Saunders 2-46; Dante Bruschi 4-9; Aidan Crump 5-3; Brett McCaffery 1-1 ; Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 5-20; Bryce Leaman 8-9.
PASSING: Bishop Feehan — Aidan Crump 5-11-115-2-0 ; Bishop Fenwick — Bryce Leaman 26-44-326-2-3.
RECEIVING: Bishop Feehan — Matt Saunders 1-41; Connor McHale 1-37; Aaron Canuel 2-32; Danny Haggarty 1-5 ; Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 11-145; Jason Romans 11-112; Chris Faraca 5-69.