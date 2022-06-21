WORCESTER — Winning a state championship in any sport at the high school level takes both talent and depth. But perhaps more than anything else, it takes a team-first mentality where the entire group fully buys into the process and shares the same end goal.
Fortunately for St. John's Prep lacrosse coach John Pynchon, his squad boasts all those qualities and then some.
The top-seeded Eagles proved all season long that they were capable of beating anyone on any field, displaying an unmatched camaraderie and a desire to be the best they can be every time they stepped on the turf. That reality was on full display in Tuesday evening's Division 1 state title bout against rival BC High at Worcester State.
Tied at the half in a physical, back-and-forth affair, Pynchon's group used an explosive third quarter and a tremendous defensive effort to pull away for an 11-5 victory at John Coughlin Memorial Field. They held the other Eagles to just one goal in the final two quarters while capitalizing on the attack with regularity.
The convincing win gives St. John's (22-2) its second Div. 1 state crown in as many years and third title overall as a program.
"It's great, it's just a sense of gratitude right now," Pynchon said. "The school gives us a tremendous amount of support. Hats off to the guys; it's all about them and the work they put in, I just get to ride on the bus and fill up water bottles."
Five minutes into Tuesday's action it appeared St. John's might run away with the crown. The Eagles scored the game's first three goals — courtesy of Jimmy Ayers, Harlan Graber and Charlie Wilmot — in swift fashion to seize control right out of the gate.
BC High (the No. 3 seed, 17-6 with three of those losses to the Prep) finally got on the board with just under three minutes to play in the opening quarter to make it a 3-1 game. All signs pointed to that score holding up when the first horn sounded, but Tim Rogers and Will Emsing had other plans, scoring back-to-back goals in the final 24 seconds to knot things up.
The two squads each popped in one more goal before halftime to go into the break deadlocked at four. And then, the floodgates opened up.
St. John's pumped home four unanswered markers in a decisive third quarter to gain the necessary separation to repeat as state champs.
"We just started playing our brand of lacrosse, and once we do that I don't think anybody can stop us," Eagles' attackman Tommy Sarni said of his team's third quarter. "Just keep doing our thing, keep playing our lacrosse and then just effort. All effort and grit; that's what we base a lot of our core values on is effort and accountability. Own a mistake when it happens then just move on to the next play."
Both the head coach and his players admitted they didn't really change much at half. They simply played harder, honed in on execution and attacked the game with the mindset of, "This is it, let's give it all we have."
Offensively, Will Sawyer, Ayers, Graber and Wilmot had the third quarter goals. Jake Vana also provided a massive spark down the stretch after missing each of his team's previous four playoff tilts with a hand injury. He was cleared to play on Monday and proceeded to dish out a pair of assists while sniping a late goal to help seal the deal on Tuesday.
"Jake's an incredibly special player," said Pynchon. "He went in (Monday) for X-rays, they put a different cast on him and they're like, 'He can go'. He's a really, really special person, an amazing student, three-sport starter ... he was skating on the Garden 96 days ago for the hockey team. So Jake's incredibly tough and it was huge having him back. Huge."
Holding an 8-4 lead after three quarters, the Eagles kept their foot on the gas and made sure they didn't allow BC High to gain any confidence over the final 12 minutes.
They let up a quick goal to open the fourth, but Vana and Matt Morrow's consecutive markers in less than a one-minute span ultimately put the nail in the coffin. Sarni found Wilmot for one last strike in the final minutes to finalize the scoring.
"Obviously we knew coming into this game it was going to be a lot different than the previous two that we had this season (both Prep wins)," said the junior Ayers. "They're a hard fought team, well coached, so it's definitely important that we were able to get out and get another one. As far as the back to back, that's awesome. I can't wish for anything more than that."
While the Eagles certainly needed their offense to shine en route to the title, the team's defense was equally as important. Guys like Connor Kelly, Christian Rooney, Tim Haarmann, Jackson Delaney, Jack Weissenburger and Matt DiCara all performed extremely well, while goalie Teddy Cullinane came up with 10 big saves between the posts.
Pynchon was particularly impressed with his team's defensive ride and ability to clear the ball out of the attacking zone. That came into play on multiple BC High possessions as the Eagles' defenders and middies were able to intercept and shoot the ball out past midfield with efficiency.
"Connor (Kelly) played outstanding in the second half; I thought he really stepped up," said Pynchon. "Christian Rooney played really well, too. We were blessed this year with seven senior defenders so it was nice to be able to rely on them in the second half."
"We put so much preparation into our scouting and into our practice with our defense," added Sarni. "It's unreal going against them in practice and it makes us better. Without them playing the way they played I don't think we'd be holding up this trophy."
Wilmot and Graber each finished with hat tricks in the win while Ayers managed two goals to help lead the charge. It was once again a complete team effort for a group that's never concerned with individual accolades.
"It's not only the younger guys stepping up and buying into it but it's the older guys really, really buying into the team mentality and knowing that they don't have to be the guy," said Pynchon. "Tommy Sarni didn't even score today and he's one of our best players, but he didn't have to. It's never about individual awards or anything like that, it's about the circle and the team mentality."
It's that mindset that allowed the Eagles to repeat as state champions, and it's that mentality that could carry a budding dynasty to many more successful seasons down the road.