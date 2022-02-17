BEVERLY — Dave Jellerson has been blessed to coach an abundance of talented female track and field athletes during his 32 years at Beverly High. Lauren Krisko, Monica Adler, Julia Curtin, Millie Chapman, India Ingemi ... some of the North Shore’s best runners have shone under Jellerson’s tutelage.
He’s had successful sisters before — the trio of Kristen, Kaitlyn and Kelly O’Connor come immediately to mind — and even a set of talented twins in Ashley and Meagan Foley.
But he’s never had a pair of sibling standouts like Emily and Olivia Young, twin sisters and current senior captains for the Panthers’ indoor track team. The two 18-year-olds make as big a difference with their low times on the track, he said, as they do in being remarkable teammates and luminaries.
“We had our State Track Coaches Association Last Chance meet last weekend in Boston,” said Jellerson, “and it was a long meet where we didn’t get back to the high school until about 6 p.m. Wouldn’t you know it — the twins, who were doing their own workout at the school, were there to greet their teammates when the bus pulled up. It’s those small gestures that make them such great leaders.”
The Youngs are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful Division 2 state meet this Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center in Roxbury along with their Panther teammates. Emily is looking to break 5 minutes and 30 seconds in the mile, Olivia hopes to run under 3:10 in the 1000, and both have their sights set on helping Beverly’s 4x800 relay team (along with freshman first leg Allison Prassy and sophomore Claire Breen on the finishing kick) to glory.
“I feel like I’m ready for a breakthrough race,” said Olivia Young, who is one minute older than her sister. “My workouts have been really strong, so I feel like it’s time.”
“Getting a PR in the mile, I’d love that,” added Emily, whose best time was a 5:26 she ran as a sophomore. “I feel like if I pace myself at the right times and then turn it on down the stretch, I can reach it.”
As you’d expect, the twins share many similar interests: classic rock (Billy Joel, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, Tom Petty); movies such as ‘13 Going On 30’ and ‘The Parent Trap’; and paying it forward by giving back to their younger teammates many of the same lessons of compassion and encouragement they’ve learned. They’re also looking forward to a family skydiving trip in Virginia next month, a gift for their birthdays last week.
The two oldest of Cory and Melissa Young’s three children are equally serious about their studies; Emily holds down a 4.16 GPA and Olivia a 4.11. Although they said there’s no guarantee they’ll attend the same college, both have applied to almost all of the same schools: the University of Vermont, Brandeis, UMass Lowell, Bowdoin, the University of Maine and Wentworth.
But they’re still individuals. Olivia likes seafood where Emily doesn’t. Emily likes English and wants to study psychology or criminology in college; Olivia is more of a math/science person interested in engineering. On the track Emily might have a slight edge in speed whereas Olivia is all about consistency and effort, said Jellerson.
The parallels and contrasts between the twins makes them the people and runners that they are, said Jellerson. He recalled that, as freshmen, he didn’t want to put Emily and Olivia in the same race right away because he wasn’t sure if a sibling rivalry existed ... before quickly discovering that wasn’t the case at all.
“They’re very compatible, work well with each other and get along really, really well,” he said. “Olivia and Emily urge each other on because they want each other to succeed.”
Knowing that their time of representing the Orange-and-Black grows ever closer — following this weekend’s event, there’s All-States next week and, hopefully, New Englands and/or a spot at Nationals at the Armory in New York in the 4x800 after that, followed by their final outdoor season this spring — the Young sisters are ready to make some history.
“If I can run a 3:05 in the 1000, that’d be ideal,” said Olivia, who has been working on her speed and endurance in practice running the 800. “It’s a little ambitious, but I feel like I’m ready for it.”
“Running a 5:25 in the mile and under 2:30 in the relay, that’d make for a really good day,” added Emily.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN