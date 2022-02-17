Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.