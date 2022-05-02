BOXFORD — Pitcher Abby Bettencourt staked herself and her Peabody team to a quick lead, hitting the second pitch of the game over the fence in center field. The talented sophomore did it all with her bat and arm as Peabody blanked Masconomet, 6-0 in a non-league game.
"I was told I needed one more non-league game, and didn't hesitate to say I wanted Peabody," said first year Masco coach Joe Ciccarello, who teaches at Peabody High. "With the new point system it helps us, and in order to get better you have to play the best. They are an awesome team, and Abby set the stage."
It was the first of two solo shots for the Tanners' leadoff hitter, who scored three times. Peabody (9-1) started things off on a drizzly afternoon with two runs in the first. Logan Lomasney followed Bettencourt with a single, stole second, and scored on Isabel Bettencourt's hit. They added another run in the second inning after Chieftain pitcher Amber Goudreau retired the first two batters, Abby doubled, and Lomasney drove her in.
Abby B's third time up she hit another solo shot over the fence, jumping on the first pitch from Goudreau to increase the lead to 4-0. She was intentionally walked to load the bases in the fifth after Gina Terrazzano hit a two out solo blast over the center field fence. Paige Ritchie and Avery Grieco followed with singles, but Goudreau bore down to get out of the jam without further damage.
"I should have had her intentionally walk more often," said Ciccarello. "That's on me. It's such a dangerous lineup. They all hit so well up and down the order. I know a lot of the girls, and they're all nice kids. We had some opportunities with runners on base, but couldn't bring them home. We're still catching our legs, but we want to play the best so we can judge ourselves. We'll continue to get better (7-3 overall and 6-2 in NEC play).
The last Peabody run came in the sixth on a leadoff homer over the left field fence by Emma Bloom. Peabody had a 14 hit attack (four of them over the fence) led by Abby and Bloom with three apiece while Lomasney and Isabel B. each had two.
Goudreau did a nice job working her way out of trouble, and the Tanners left runners on second and third in the first, third, and sixth innings. Center fielder Natalie Nolan made a great catch right at the fence to rob Bo B. and end the third inning with two runners on base.
"Amber keeps getting better, and she was tough with runners on," said Ciccarello. "We were able to hang in there with them, but those home runs did us in."
Bettencourt scattered three hits, walked two, and struck out 13. She had at least one punch out in each inning, and at one point whiffed six in a row. She retired the first seven in order before Adrianna Chiulli's one out bloop single. Bettencourt struck out the next batter, and Grieco made a nice diving catch to rob Goudreau of extra bases in the third.
The Chieftains threatened in the fourth when Nolan started things off with a bunt single, but was out on Maggie Caron's fielder's choice. Caron stole third, and Kate Love, who had walked, took second but Bettencourt bore down to strike out the next hitter and get Sarah Green to ground out.
They had another good opportunity in the fifth when pinch hitter Arianna Russo walked and Caroline Belanger doubled, but runners were stranded on second and third when the next two struck out.
"Abby gets motivated to work harder when she makes mistakes," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. "She's determined not to make them again so she's very tough with runners on, especially when she walks anybody. We hit those four home runs and would have really opened the game up with runners on, but all four were solo shots."