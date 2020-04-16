Two players from Endicott College and one from Salem State have also been selected by the New England Hockey Writers Association as Division 2-3 all-stars for the 2019-20 men’s college hockey season.
Sophomore goaltender Conor O’Brien, who had a 21-4 record for Endicott with a 1.66 goals against average, .944 save percentage and five shutouts, was one of three goaltenders picked for the team. His Gulls’ teammate, senior forward James Winkler, who led his club in goals (20) and points (35), was also selected.
In addition, Salem State senior Callum Hofford was one of six defenseman chosen for the squad. He had six goals and 13 assists this season for the Vikings, with one game-winning goal and tallied four times on the man advantage.
