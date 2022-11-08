SWAMPSCOTT — After trying to shoot one by Hanover goalie Mary Kate Vermette for close to three quarters, the Swampscott High field hockey team finally managed to do so not once, but twice in rapid succession.
The Big Blue scored twice in 49 seconds to knock out the Hawks, 2-1, in a Division 3 second round playoff game at Blocksidge Field.
With 2:29 left in the third quarter, Sophia Ciciotti drilled home a pass from Sawyer Groothuis for a 1-0 Swampscott lead. Captain Olivia Baran doubled her team’s advantage with 1:40 showing on the stadium clock, which proved to be the game-winner. Ciciotti picked up her second point of the game with an assist on Baran’s score.
The Hawks responded and got one of their own with 31 seconds left in the quarter off the stick of Katie Radzik. That was the only shot that eluded Big Blue goalie Cece O’Connor.
Ciciotti felt her team, the No. 7 seed, was going to break through if they kept the pressure on offensively.
“We just kept on going,” said Cicotti, her team now 12-5-3 on the season. “Our team works really well together collectively, (so) when we all stick together we usually have a good game and we just bang it in the net every time.
“In the beginning of the year we did really well. We had a stretch where we were shut out a few times, but we didn’t get down and as the season went on, we just grew as a stronger team. Now here we are with another game against Sandwich.”
With a rematch against the unbeaten and second seeded Blue Knights (18-0-1), who eliminated Swampscott from the state tournament in 2021, Baran said the team will be ready to go Friday (11 a.m.) after getting their composure in the second half of Tuesday night.
“We realized what was going on, how important this is, finish the plays, get the ball in the net and move on to the next game ... and win that game,” Baran said.
“Things are great right now for this team; we’re so far ahead of where we were at the beginning of the season. Think when we won our first game, 1-0 over Peabody. This team knew what it could do, and now we have to keep it going (against Sandwich).’’
Big Blue head coach Courtney Russo felt something would open up for her squad if they maintained the ball deep in Hanover’s end while at the same time keeping things clean on the defensive end.
“We had a lot of pressure, but (Hanover) did a good job holding us off the board,” said Russo. “At halftime we talked it out and we were able to maintain our composure a little bit more in the third, and things changed as soon as we got those two quick goals.”