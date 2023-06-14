WEYMOUTH — The sky was cloudy but not foreboding when the Marblehead and Duxbury boys lacrosse teams began their Division 2 state semifinal game at Weymouth High School Wednesday night.
That weather forecast changed quickly for the worst.
Lightning was spotted by one of the four game officials following a goal by Marblehead’s Carter Laramie, halting play just 7:17 into the 48-minute contest.
The score was 2-1 Duxbury at the time.
The teams were sent to their respective locker rooms inside the nearby high school at 6:46 p.m., and fans were urged to go to their vehicles to wait out the 30-minute weather delay — with the clock to restart the game going back to 30 minutes after each ensuing bolt of lightning.
There was plenty of it for the next 75 or so minutes, along with heavy rains and loud thunder. It finally started to clear around 8:10 p.m., and the teams hoped to resume play at 8:55 p.m. (for a complete game recap, please visit www.salemnews.com).
In all, the delay lasted more than two hours and five minutes.
This was Marblehead lacrosse’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four.
Zach Falls and Jack McDonough had staked the third seeded Green Dragons of Duxbury to an early 2-0 lead before Marblehead responded. Playing a man up, Laramie took a feed from fellow senior Connor Cronin and buried a shot to slice his team’s deficit in half.
That tally gave Laramie an even 50 goals on the season and 99 for his MHS career.
The assist for Cronin gave him 49 on the season; along with his 79 goals, he extended his school record for points in a season to 128. That also moved him into a tie for fourth place all-time in North Shore single season scoring annals with Dustin Zabelski of Ipswich, who had 128 points for the Tigers in 2002.
Baxter Jennings was successful on 2-of-3 faceoffs to begin the contest for Marblehead, while senior captain Finn Maniaci was again in net.
At 21-0 coming into the game, Marblehead had already set records for most wins in one season, most consecutive wins and most goals (285). John Wilkens, the team’s 20-year head coach, had 262 victories patrolling the Magicians’ sidelines coming into this clash with Duxbury.
Ranked as the No. 7 seed in the Division 2 power ratings, Marblehead began the playoffs with an 11-5 home win over Boston Latin (another contest halted for almost two hours by weather delays). They then bested Milton, 16-8, at Piper Field before travelling down to Cape Cod on Monday and knocking off second seeded Nauset Regional, 13-9, in the sectional quarterfinals.
The winner of the Marblehead/Duxbury contest will meet either top seeded Reading or No. 4 Longmeadow for the Division 2 state championship Saturday in Burlington (time TBA). The Reading/Longmeadow game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.
