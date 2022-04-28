PEABODY — Down but not out.
That was the mantra of the Danvers High boys lacrosse team Thursday afternoon, which came from behind three separate teams before scoring twice in the final five minutes to defeat host Peabody, 7-6, at Coley Lee Field.
The Tanners had taken a 6-5 lead on Nick Salvati’s third goal of the afternoon with two minutes gone in the fourth. That score held up until a wild finish.
Danvers freshman Brady Tersolo broke through the Tanner defense to get a good look at the net, but his shot sailed wide right with 5:55 left. But senior Jake Ryan chased the ball down, scooped it up and fired a shot past Peabody goalie Derek Patturelli to knot it up at 6-all.
Tersolo had another opportunity soon after, and he calmly ripped a shot into the net for his second goal of the game — which proved to be the game-winner with 3:01 remaining.
“Brady has a lot of confidence for a young player,” said DHS head coach Wes Chittick. “He’s a solid dodger, and he didn’t get down when he missed the net.
“We had to work hard for this win. Peabody is very competitive, and they’re so good on ground balls. It went back and forth all game.”
Falcons’ freshman goalie Bradyen Holt made 22 saves, none bigger than the stop on a hard, low shot by Cam Collins with less than two minutes left.
Peabody took a time out to set up a play with just under a minute on the clock, but sophomore midfielder Brady Plaza hit Collins’ stick and knocking the ball out. He picked up the ground ball with 32 ticks showing and cleared it to insure the ‘W’ as his team improved to 5-3.
“That was a huge defensive stop and successful clear to kill off the last 30 seconds,” said Chittick. “Plaza is one of the best we’ve got on ground balls, and that was a huge clear. We’re a young team with only a couple of seniors so through the first eight games we’ve been a little up and down, but we’re getting better.”
Peabody (3-5) coach Leo Shidler was disappointed in the outcome, but not the way his team played. There are several young players on the Tanners’ roster, and the inexperience showed at times.
“This is a tough one to lose,” said Shidler. “I’m pleased the guys came out ready to go because we were totally flat against Marblehead (last time out). The game could have gone either way; flip a coin. But the bottom line is they executed at the end better than we did.
“That ground ball was huge, but we put the ball in the hands of our best offensive player and I’d do the same thing again. We had a chance to blow this one open when we had a 3-1 lead but didn’t do it, which came back to hurt us.”
Peabody came out strong in the opening quarter on goals by Tyler Kalloo, Salvati, and Collins, who also set up two scores. Dunham powered the comeback for Danvers with two of his four goals (and an assist) to tie it 3-3 at the half. The teams traded goals in the third quarter with Dunham taking a pass from Lucas Rotker, only to have the Tanners answer 30 seconds later when Salvati was set up by Jonathan Lucas for a man-up score.
The hosts took a 5-4 lead on Matt Bettencourt’s unassisted tally to make it 5-5 leading into the final 12 minutes, and quickly went ahead by a goal when Lucas fed Salvati for his third of the afternoon, but it was all Danvers at the end.
“Salvati had a good game offensively, and Lucas was fantastic. Scott Turner and Don Cavanaugh worked their butts off. Anthony Curcio did a good job on faceoffs (winning 10 of 16) against their No. 11 (Dunham) who is a very good player. Danvers has a strong program and is well-coached.”
