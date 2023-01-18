MIDDLETON — When the St. John’s Prep hockey team is forechecking well and imposing its will on an opponent, there just aren’t that many teams in the state that can keep up.
Visiting Xaverian came off the ice exhausted after a dominant second period by the host Eagles that set the tone for a pretty thorough 4-1 win Wednesday night at Essex Sports Center.
This rematch of last year’s Division 1 state championship game was decided in a middle stanza in which St. John’s (now 8-1-1) outshot the Hawks (7-4) by a 10-2 margin.
“We’re heavy on pucks and we’re playing four lines. We wore them down a little bit,” said Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, who felt that his team’s effort in the second period was needed after the Hawks had carried play in the opening frame.
“Xaverian came to play in the first period. I don’t think we were ready for the skill or the emotion that they brought, and we had to regroup.”
Devin Gosciak rewarded the Hawks for their efforts with a power play goal on a nifty backhand with 6:13 left in the opening frame. Xaverian kept up the pressure and drew another power play, but the Eagles managed to kill this one off.
As it expired, a penalty killing Cole Blaeser found the stamina to hit full speed and track down a long outlet pass from Brady Plaza. The senior captain roofed it by the goalie to make it 1-1 with 1:47 left in that opening frame.
“Cole is a beast of an athlete,” Hanson said.
From there, it was all Eagles.
Defenseman John “Deuce” Morton netted his first career goal for the game-winner just 5:17 into the middle period when captain Jimmy Ayers sent it back to him at the right point. Morton’s blast got through a screen offered by Blaeser and the goaltender never saw it.
“You want your defensemen to put pucks on net and that’s exactly what he did,” Hanson said. “Deuce started out the year as our seventh defenseman and he’s worked his way up. He’s competing and he’s keeping it simple, making good quality decisions with the puck.”
Johnny Tighe gave the Eagles a 3-1 edge when he dumped the puck in and it took a hop into the cage with 42 seconds left in the second period. By the time Chrsitian Rosa finished the scoring by steaming down the wing and rifling the puck home early in the third, the Eagles were well on their way to two more Catholic Conference points.
The third period was highlighted by more strong forechecking and some excellent defensive play. Captain Aiden Holland (who assisted on Rosa’s goal) had his usual outstanding game in all three zones. Morton, Plaza and youngster Joe Goldstein also shined on the blue line and goaltender Brian Cronin (16 saves) was sharp when needed.
“It was a business like third period. We buttoned down and we didn’t give them much in terms of quality chances,” Hanson observed. “It was a very solid third period.”
St. John’s Prep 4, Xaverian 1
At Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Xaverian 1 0 0 1
St. John’s Prep 1 2 1 4
Scoring Summary
First period: X, Devin Gosiack (Gavin Moynihan, Joe DiMartino), ppg, 8:47; SJP, Cole Blaeser (Brady Plaza), 13:13.
Second period: SJP, John Morton (Jimmy Ayers), 5:17; SJP, Johnny Tighe (Plaza), 14:18.
Third period: SJP, Christian Rosa (Aiden Holland), 2:13
Saves: X, Cole Pouliot-Porter 13, Joe Vanaria 6 ; SJP, Brian Cronin 16
Records: X, 7-3-0 ; SJP, 8-1-1