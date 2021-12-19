BEVERLY — Just two games into the 2021-22 campaign, the Beverly High boys hockey team learned a valuable lesson that they'd be wise to remember for the rest of the season.
Namely, you can never take your skates off the proverbial gas pedal.
Doing so cost the Panthers two points Saturday night at Bourque Arena as visiting Wakefield stormed back in the final period to tie the contest, then come up with the game-winning tally with only 39.3 seconds to play in a 4-3 triumph.
"What we have here honestly," said head coach Greg Fonzi, "is a good team that still has to learn how to win these kind of games.
"It proves to us we can play with Middlesex League teams like Wakefield, but I'm not here just play them: I want to beat them. The problem is if you make silly little mistakes, you'll lose games."
Beverly (now 1-1) had rallied from an early two-goal deficit and took the lead, 3-2, on Aiden LeBlanc's unassisted second period score. The Orange-and-Black had chances to add to that lead before the period ended as well.
In the third, however, they managed just two shots on the Warriors' cage while giving up a pair to the visitors' best player, Joe O'Brien. His unassisted goal a little over five minutes in tied the game, and he converted a Matt Elwell feed off the goaltender's stick and in to win it in the final minute.
After trying to make fancy plays through the neutral zone in the second period -- and subsequently being outplayed — Wakefield got back to getting pucks in deep and forechecking Beverly well, keeping them hemmed in their zone while limiting offensive chances at the other end.
"We have to find a way to get more offensive chances," said Fonzi. "There were other times we mishandled pucks, couldn't get it out of our own end and wasted a lot of energy, which also hurt us.
"Tonight was certainly a lesson for us."
Give Beverly its due for coming back from that early two-goal hole. Senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas, an alternate captain, got the comeback started when he re-directed Gavin Lawrence's shot home before the first period ended. Captain Matt Mezza (5 points in his first 2 games) tied it just 42 seconds into the middle stanza by roofing a rebound from fellow captain Cam Cook, and LeBlanc gave his team the lead five minutes later.
Netminder Dylan Thomas also played well for the hosts. The junior stopped 28 shots, overcoming those two early goals by staying square to Wakefield's shooters and making himself big in the crease without giving up a lot of rebounds.
"Greg does a really nice job with them. Mezza and Cook are probably as good of forwards as we'll see in most of our games," said Wakefield's Mike Geary, formerly the head coach at Essex Tech.
"We just had to get back to making it simple for ourselves," he continued. "I think after our pretty goal to make it 2-0 (a shorthanded strike by Joe Cotillon), our guys thought it'd be 'point night' and Beverly stormed right back. It took us a while to get back to playing the style we wanted; credit Beverly for that."
Fonzi was pleased with the play of his third (i.e., 'Blue') line of center Max Edelstein and wingers Brad McAlpine and LeBlanc. Matched up from the second period on with Wakefield's top unit of O'Brien, Elwell and DeFeo, they matched up well while bringing some energy on every shift; LeBlanc's goal was a result of hard work and strong neutral zone play from the entire trio.
"Those guys helped change the game for us," noted Fonzi, whose team will host 3-1 Danvers Wednesday (5 p.m.) back at Endicott.
Wakefield 4, Beverly 3
at Bourque Arena, Endicott College, Beverly
Wakefield;2;0;2;4
Beverly;1;2;0;3
First period: W, Jack Curran (Ryan Rossini), 1:05; W, Joe Colliton (un), shg, 10:38; B, Jaxon Thomas (Gavin Lawrence, D.J. Bachini), ppg, 11:20.
Second period: B, Matt Mezza (Cam Cook), :42; B, Aiden LeBlanc (un), 6:14.
Third period: W, Joey O'Brien (un), 5:11; W, O'Brien (Matt Elwell), 14:21.
Saves: W, Dom DeAngelis 15; B, Dylan Hunter 28.
Records: W, 2-0-0; B, 1-1-1.