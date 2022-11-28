No regrets.
Swampscott's Bob Serino is a man of few words and those were the ones he chose to sum up his eight seasons as head coach of his hometown Big Blue football team, a highly successful tenure that came to a close Monday morning when he stepped down.
"I'm calling it a career in coaching the the team I grew up playing for and love," said Serino, who graduated from SHS in 1984 and played for the legendary Stan Bondelevitch. "Football isn't just a game ... it's way more. Thanks to all who make this sport so great."
Serino won 52 games in his eight seasons at the helm with the highlights being back-to-back Division 5 Super Bowl championships in 2019 and '21. The Salem News Football Coach of the Year in 2019, Serino went 10-3 with that club and after COVID-19 limited the team to four games in the 2021 Fall 2 season, they came back to set a program record for wins in a 12-1 campaign.
"He brought a wining culture to Swampscott. Coach demanded excellence on an everyday basis and it showed in our success," said Xaviah Bascon, who set a program record for rushing yards in that 2021 season and just finished a post-grad season at Phillips Exeter.
"I'll be forever grateful to coach. He made me a better man."
Joining then-head coach Steve Dembowski's staff as a line coach in 2007, Serino was never shy about bringing young graduates into the fold and showing them the coaching ropes. Besides former Big Blue QB Chris Cameron, his son, Robert III, was an invaluable assistant on the offensive side of the ball. Recently, Serino had Cam O'Brien and Dylan January coaching with him, too.
"It was an honor to play for and coach with a great coach that gave me lessons I'll hold for the rest of my life," O'Brien said. "It was an honor to share the field with him."
Never shy about crediting assistants like defensive guru Peter Bush for the team's success, Serino was the type of coach that trusted the guys around him implicitly. He could be fiery and intense on the sidelines when needed and jovial when the squad needed a boost in moral.
Swampscott has had just five head football coaches since 1953 (Bondelevitch, Frank DeFelice, Bill Bush, Dembowski and Serino) and will now be looking for its sixth coming off a 3-8 campaign. In Serino's eight years, the Big Blue had five winning seasons. They qualified for the playoffs in seven of eight possible seasons with a 12-4 postseason mark that ranks among the best on the North Shore in that period and a 53-34 overall record.