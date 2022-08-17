The biggest honor for any youth umpire is officiating the Williamsport Little League World Series, and Peabody resident Michael Orlando has been selected. In fact, he was chosen for 2020, before COVID-19 caused the popular event in Pennsylvania to be postponed until the following August.
It was scaled back a year ago with no international teams included and other limitations. Umpires were told they could defer for a year, so Orlando and some others made the difficult choice to wait in order to enjoy the full experience and bring guests to this special event.
This year is a big one for Little League because it marks the 75th anniversary of the World Series, which begins Wednesday and runs through August 28. There are 10 United States teams including Middleboro, Massachusetts representing New England and 10 international teams. Middleboro is the first team from the Bay State to advance to the World Series since Peabody West did it in 2009.
Umpires have pins made up to exchange with others each year, and Orlando brought along new ones as well as those he had made for the 2020 games that were not held. Socialization and camaraderie is a big part of the event for players, coaches, parents, officials and fans. It was a long wait, but well worth it for Orlando, who is now able to experience it fully.
“We arrived in Williamsport on Sunday (the 14th),” said Orlando. “My family is here and very excited, too. I was looking forward to meeting the umpire crew in person, seeing the stadiums for the first time, and finally having the chance to step on the field as an umpire. I had new pins made up for the 75th anniversary and also brought along my pins from 2020.”
Orlando is assistant principal for mission and identity at St. John’s Prep and teaches one Spanish class in addition to his administrative responsibilities. He has been a Little League umpire for 26 years and is Umpire in Chief for District 15, a title he has held since 2010.
He’s been calling big games for many years. Almost every summer he is selected to work an important tournament, last year doing the state Final Four in Gloucester won by Peabody West. It was his sixth Massachusetts final (2011, ‘14, ‘15, ‘18, ‘21, and ‘22). He worked the Eastern Regional in Bristol, Connecticut in 2014, Junior League Eastern Regional in Freehold, New Jersey in 2013, Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan in 2016, and Intermediate Regional in Commack, New York in 2017. He is also Umpire in Chief of the popular Eastern Region Invitational 9-11-year old tournament hosted by District 15 commissioner Bill Lowd every August. Lowd is making the trip to Williamsport with friends this year.
One of the very best around Orlando is known for his quick and sure fire calls on balls and strikes or safe/out signals on the base paths. Being selected to do Williamsport games is a dream come true. Games will be televised on ESPN and ESPN 2 beginning with Latin America vs. Caribbean followed by Southeast Region against New England (3 p.m.) and two others for a full day to kick it off. The US-International finals are on August 27 with the consolation and championship games played on Sunday, August 28.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN