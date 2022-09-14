PEABODY — For one of the few times so far this season, the Masconomet girls soccer team found itself feeling a bit frustrated and with its backs against the wall when host Peabody opened Wednesday's second half with some heavy pressure.
In a tribute to the Chieftains' considerable talent and composure, the pressure lasted all of 12 minutes.
Unbeaten Masconomet found its form in the latter stages of that second half and blanked the Tanners 1-0 at Coley Lee Field for their fourth straight win to begin the season. Senior captain Taylor Bovardi's goal in only the fourth minute of play stood up as the game-winner.
"Getting that quick goal early is always huge," said Masco coach Alison Lecesse. "The physicality was there in this game and even though we're a little banged up, we showed our depth because we had great play from the subs."
After being largely outplayed in the first half and outshot 6-2, Peabody (1-2-1) shifted speedy Connie Patturelli to the top of the formation to open the second half. Some crafty outside passes from Jess Stead and Taylor Bettencourt nearly sent in her alone a few times as Peabody earned two corners in the first three minutes of the half.
"Connie had the speed to penetrate and she's so strong 1-v-1 that that can create off those passes," Peabody coach Andrew Douglass said. "Masco's so strong offensively that we had to sit in a little ... when you do that the chances are fewer and further between."
Patturelli broke free once but didn't get a shot off because Masco's sublime senior center back Kylie DuMont wheeled back and got her cleat to the ball before her mark could shoot.
"Kylie is so good at picking pockets. I don't know how she does it," said Lecesse, noting that both DuMont and centerback partner Lily Podgurski had incredible matches, helping limit the Tanners to three total shots on goal.
"She and Lily are two of the best centerbacks we've ever had. They're so calm on the ball and the way Peabody came out to start that second half, they had to be."
After regaining momentum, Masco controlled most of the last 20 minutes with some nice saves by Peabody keeper Eva Joyce (nine total saves) keeping it a one goal game. Ally Bettencourt moved to centerback for this bout next to captain Branae Craveiro and along with Brooke and Logan Lomasney and Madi Barrett did a solid job forcing the powerful Chieftains to shoot from bad angles.
"Branae knows he game like the back of her hand. She calls all the shots back there on defense and does a great job," said Douglass. "Ally doesn't always play back but knowing how strong Masco is we felt she'd give us the best chance back there. She was all for it and played very well."
Lauren Boughner gave the Tanners fits with her offensive work in the early going. Natalie Nolan also had a good game up top and it was Sam Schena that set up the initial goal. Her quick pass found Bovardi wide open for the lone goal of the afternoon.
Riley Bovardi and Ava Caron also had strong games in the back/midfield for the visitors.