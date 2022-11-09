PEABODY — Take a back seat, David Beckham: At Masconomet Regional the soccer phrase that pays is now Bend It Like Bovardi.
Freshman Riley Bovardi scored one of the most gorgeous goals of the year with only 11 minutes remaining in Wednesday night’s Division 2 second round playoff game to finally give her unbeaten Chieftains the lead in an eventual 4-1 win over Melrose at Bishop Fenwick’s Donaldson Field.
A quick pass from Blythe McLean got Bovardi the ball on the far sideline about 40 yards from the goal. She unleashed a quick shot that arched towards the keeper and bent its way by as the Chieftain bench erupted.
“I don’t even know how it went in,” said Bovardi. “I was just trying to get it as far as I could, as fast as I could.”
Despite a heavy edge in possession and shots, Masconomet was unable to score for the first 66 minutes of the game. Senior captain Taylor Bovardi, Riley’s older sister, finished a corner kick offered up by Lauren Boughner to get Masco level at 1-1 and it took only three minutes for the freshman to net the game-winner.
The Chieftains tacked on two more to net four in the last 14 minutes. The offensive explosion kept the No. 2 seed unbeaten at 17-0-2 and thrust them into Saturday’s state quarterfinal against Silver Lake (9-3-8) back at Donaldson Field (1 p.m.).
“Riley’s goal was the one that got us going,” said Taylor Bovardi, who had an assist in addition to her goal.
Numerous scoring chances of Masconomet’s were stuffed by Melrose keeper Ava Tormo, who faced down a total of 21 shots. She stopped so many that it felt like it could be one of those nights stolen by the goalkeeper, especially when a bouncing ball got behind her but trickled wide of the net.
Masco earned a corner on that chance, though, and Taylor Bovardi got to Boughner’s great serve to break the ice on a 45 degree night.
“Once we get one, the floodgates tend to open,” said Masconomet coach Alison Lecesse. “Give credit to Melrose. The keeper played out of her mind. For us it was a matter of playing our game, keeping our cool and letting that positive energy flow.”
After Riley Bovardi put her team ahead with only 11 minutes to go, Masco continued to press the attack. They were rewarded when Amanda Schneider buried a cross by Taylor Bovardi in the 75th minute and again when Cate Shaffer finished a pass from Boughner (two assists) in the final minute.
“We’re not a team that sits back and bunkers,” Lecesse said. “We’re at our best when we’re getting after it.”
Chieftain midfielders Shaffer, McLean and Kendall Skulley made a number of impressive chip passes to spring Taylor Bovardi and Boughner for long runs towards the goal. A couple of times their shots were off the mark and physical defense by Melrose (8-7-5) disrupted a couple of others, but Masco kept at it.
“Our girls solve problems really well,” Lecesse said. “Whatever that other team is showing us, they do a good job of adjusting accordingly.”
That meant a lot of time up top for Bovardi, Boughner and Schneider on this night. Natalie Nolan and Ava Caron also pushed forward at outside back and Nicole Schneider came up for some scoring chances as well. The proficiency of defenders Kylie DuMont and Lily Podgurski (plus keeper Marcy Clapp) gave Masco the confidence to push the attack while chasing a goal.
“We’ll throw five people up when we have to and our center backs are so solid that we can afford to leave them isolated,” Lecesse noted. “I’m really proud of the way they played. They let us push when we had to.”
The Chieftains needed to push because Melrose took advantage of a corner kick just four minutes into the second half. Though Clapp made the initial save, a rebound kicked out. That shot was knocked aside by defender Caron at the post, but Melrose’s Chloe Mahoney found that second rebound and finished at the far side to make it 1-0.
Incredibly, Melrose had five shots on goal the entire night with three of them coming in that one sequence.
Melrose’s best scoring chance outside the corner was a free kick from about 20 yards out just after Masco’s first goal that was booted over the top bar. The Chieftains controlled the opening half with a 7-1 edge in shots and a 4-0 edge in corners, but it was scoreless at 0-0 thanks to some heroic saves by Tormo.