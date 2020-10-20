BOXFORD — Merely a few yards from the goal and forced far outside a prime scoring away, you would’ve thought Masconomet junior Elena Lindonen had nowhere to go with the ball.
She had other plans.
Despite having no angle with which to find the net, Lindonen sent a crossing pass that struck a Peabody defender and ricocheted into the net to break a scoreless tie and send the Chieftains on their way to a 3-0 win under the lights at Walt Roberts Field.
“She played it perfectly. That’s exactly what we teach in that situation: with nowhere to put the ball, just try to get it going across,” said Masconomet head coach Alison Lecesse. “It was a fortunate bounce for us, but it came because Elena did exactly what she should’ve done.”
The unbeaten Chieftains (3-0-1) celebrated Senior Night with a rare night game on the Tri-Town school’s grass football field.
Senior Lauren Hanson led a tremendous defensive effort that held the visiting Tanners (1-2) off the scoreboard, while classmates Allie Vaillancourt, Liv Guerriero and Morgan Bovardi controlled the action up top and kept the ball in the offensive end for most of the game.
“It was our first home game and a special night to celebrate a great group of girls,” said Lecesse, highlighting the starting effort of fellow seniors Marion Duval and Jenna DiPietro. “We’re really lucky to have this group of leaders.”
After a scoreless first half that saw Peabody keeper Emma Bloom (11 saves) rob Bovardi twice inside the box, the Chieftains finally broke through with Lindonen’s ‘own goal’ play at the 46-minute mark. The emerging junior scoring threat then netted another, assisted by Carissa Scannell, in the 58th minute.
For the Tanners, who have one goal in their last two games, the tough result came from not converting their own scoring chances rather than having a couple defensive miscues against a team as loaded up front as Masconomet.
“We need to keep from falling behind, because we’re allowing teams to get comfortable with that lead,” said Peabody head coach Dennis Desroches. “We got a lot more shots than we did last Friday, so I was happy with that, but we’re kicking field goals and going wide. We need to hit the back of the net.”
Bridget O’Connell had a near breakaway saved by Masco keeper Marcy Clapp, who earned her first solo shutout with seven stops. Junior McKayla Fisher hit the crossbar twice while sophomore teammate Taylor Bettencourt and senior Hailey Baker had the other solid chances for Peabody, which had its attacking rhythm disrupted by whistles and offsides calls seemingly all night.
Freshman Lauren Boughner scored Masco’s final goal when she cleaned up a rebound of Alex Woodland’s shot in the 68th minute. Bloom made a phenomenal stop on the initial shot, but Boughner finished.
“We’re doing a really good job of getting different people involved up top,” said Lecesse. “We’re sharing the ball and that makes us tough to defend.”
Senior captain Aja Alimonti had an outstanding defensive game for Peabody at center back, taking away several prime scoring changes with great positioning in the first half. Fullbacks Maddy Scacchi and Logan Lomasney also played well for the Tanners.
“Aja was phenomenal. Masco has some really talented strikers that can fake you out and she didn’t bite,” said Desroches. “We need to finish offensively, but you have to credit Masco’s defense for not giving us any clean looks.”
Kylie Dumont and Natalie Nolan helped carry the load with Hanson on Masconomet’s back end.