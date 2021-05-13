Unbeaten Endicott women's tennis ready for NCAA Tournament

When the Endicott women's tennis tennis team dove into the 2021 campaign, they did so with a confident and deep group eager to make some noise.
Less than three months later, the Gulls find themselves unbeaten at 9-0 with a Commonwealth Coast Conference crown under their belt. On Friday morning in Baltimore, MD., they'll look to keep that unblemished streak in tact as they take on Nazareth in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament's opening round.
"To be honest, we thought that on paper this was the most talented team that we've had in quite a while," said Gulls' head coach Tony D'Angelo. "But matches aren't played on paper so we really tried to put an emphasis on staying focused and keeping perspective. Obviously in a year where COVID was rampant that was more important than ever."
En route to running the regular season table Endicott made quick work of the majority of their competition. The squad only competed against Curry, Wentworth, Gordon and Nichols, but did so in dominant fashion, dropping just seven individual matches all season.
Against Nichols in the CCC Championship bout, the Gulls earned a 5-1 win for the icing on the cake.
"We're really happy for our women. They played extremely hard this year and (beating Nichols in the finals) was a big milestone for us because we had lost to that program for the past four years," said D'Angelo. "So that felt great to sort of get over the hump a little bit."
While Endicott certainly boasts plenty of talent at the top of its lineup, D'Angelo says it's truly been a full team effort this spring. It's an extremely deep and driven squad that boasts skill all the way down the roster.
Against Nazareth, a match set for 10 a.m. Friday morning, D'Angelo will roll out Justine Hoover at first singles, Gretta Hartman at No. 2, Ashley Keaveney at No. 3, Shelby Henry at No. 4, Fernanda Trevino at No. 5 and Clare O'Keefe at No. 6. Trevino and Hartman will hold down the first doubles squad, while Hoover/Keaveney and Henry/Olivia Berler slide in at No. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Earning a win and advancing in the tournament is certainly the main goal for D'Angelo's group, and despite the unfamiliarity with the opponent, the Gulls will be treating Friday's playoff tilt just like any other match.
"It's a new opponent so we're just treating it like another match," said D'Angelo. "We try to not really ever spend too much time looking at the opponent; we try to focus on us, stay in our lane and play our game and make people adjust to us. But we're super excited to be here and we typically don't have a chance to go on a lot of trips outside of New England so it's been really fun spending extra time together and getting to know each other a little more than we otherwise would have."