BEVERLY — Once the Danvers High volleyball team gets comfortable at the end line, its usually the end of the road for their opponents.
The Falcons had an outstanding serving day and shook off some early rust to sweep Beverly, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday at the Henry Cabot Lodge Field House. In improving to 11-0 on the year with four matches to go, Danvers saw senior captain Megan Murphy have one of the best serving games of her career with an uncanny 11 aces.
"I think it's more improved confidence than anything else," Falcon coach George LeVasseur said of Murphy's powerful serve. "Different players can bring different things on that end line and she's got a lot of power."
Speaking of power, it was senior captain Carly Goodhue's ferocious velocity on her big swings that tilted the match in Danvers' favor. Beverly (3-6) jumped out to a four-point lead in the first set and traded points with the five-time defending Northeastern Conference champs until it was 19-19.
The Falcons won six of the next seven points and never looked back, thanks in large part to a success of kills from Goodhue. The Assumption College bound hitter racked up 13 for the game in addition to seven digs.
"Carly's a big swinger and she can change momentum in a hurry," said LeVasseur, who highlighted the play of the entire front line. "Megan (Murphy) and Shayla (Saad) hit it pretty well. When all three of them have their games going it's tough to defend."
Sophomore Nikki Erricola had four kills to pace the Panthers in just her second career start. Classmate Natalie Reynolds also had four kills and senior Caroline Stott, a captain, had a great game defensively with six digs.
"She didn't make an error, either," Beverly coach Ashley Chalifour said of Stott. "That's huge when the ball's coming down as hard as it was. It really helped us get our offense going."
Sophomore Mya Perron also played well at the net for Beverly with two kills and a block. The Panthers battled throughout but fell victim to a couple of long Danvers runs served up by Murphy and Emma Callahan at the tail end of the second and third sets.
"We're a little bit on the younger side and I'm always reminding the girls some of these teams we're up against have a lot of seniors," Chalifour said. "It's a great group of girls and we're improving with every match."
Sophomore Ava Newton played well defensively for Danvers, as did junior Tess Vontzalides. Senior captain Lily Eldridge had a tremendous game setting the offense, finishing with 19 assists. She did a fine job spreading the ball around to the three big hitters but always found Goodhue for a huge spike when it seemed like Danvers' back was against the wall.
"It was a little slower start than we would've liked," LeVasseur said. "In the second half of that first set, we seemed to find our game and built a lot of momentum from there."