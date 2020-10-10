HAMILTON — Up top for the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer team, it's all about options.
With as many as four or five players capable of putting the ball away and no qualms about sharing those duties, the Generals looked like a side that will be very difficult to defend when they took down rival Ipswich, 4-0, Saturday morning at home.
Senior captain Abby Sturim put home two of her team's goals and junior Claire Nistl netted the other two. The attack of the unbeaten Generals (2-0) was about much more than the two finishers; junior center mid Jane Maguire had a pair of assists and displayed tremendous sense and creativity when pushing forward while Ella Schenker had one helper and took several good shots along with Kara O'Shea.
"It's been exciting to see," said H-W coach Nancy Waddell. "We've had two pretty good games so far and today we finished our chances, which was nice to see."
The hosts jumped ahead early when Schenker fed Nistil for a top-corner goal in the 9th minute of the opening quarter. Before the end of the frame, Sturim was cleaning up Maguire's rebound off a 30-yard restart to double the lead; Maguire then made a perfectly delaye pass to Nistl for another tally midway through the third.
"Jane's given us a new dimension in that midfield and you saw it on that last goal with Claire. They work so well together and they know the game very, very well," said Waddell.
The Tigers (1-2) had a few chances smothered by H-W defense and keeper Elle Carter. Most of the good things Ipswich did went through center mid Jennie Tarr, who found some time and space with the Generals concentrating heavily on Carter King after the junior had a hat trick in Ipswich's win over Rockport earlier this week.
"Jennie was really good and I thought Lauren Waters, one of our captains, did a really nice job of facilitating as well," said Ipswich coach David Wood. "We were a little flat to start but there were definitely some positives today. We need to tinker with our formations and our positioning a little bit. We'll sort all that out."
Ipswich keeper Maddy Farris made 11 saves and the Tigers seemed to thrive when they had the wind at their backs on a sunny morning. The teams switched sides after each (20 minute) quarter break, which gave Ipswich a chance to get off its heels a press a bit.
"We didn't handle the chance in field and the wind as well as I would've liked. There were times we fell asleep a little but defending," said Waddell, whose team still limited the Tigers to only four total shots no goal. "For the most part, it was really good intensity and good combinations."
Nistl rounded out the scoring when Caitlyn Story sent her in alone on goal with a nice ball in the 77th minute. The Generals now gear up for a battle with fellow unbeaten Amesbury for the top spot in the Cape Ann League's Baker Division on Monday morning, also at home.
Saturday's bout was also the first home match at Hamilton-Wenham Regional with fans allowed since last February's winter sports season. With a total capacity of about 100 fans and the Cape Ann League allowing only home fans for now, the Gens allowed three family members for every player. There were about 40 spectators in all with plenty of distance in between them and no issues.