Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School has put together some excellent tennis teams over the years. But not until this spring has its girls program reeled off an undefeated regular season mark.
Following another dominant sweep on Monday afternoon, this time over league rival Triton, the Lady Generals wrapped up a perfect 18-0 campaign. They had previously secured their first Cape Ann League title in two decades last week, and this latest triumph was simply the cherry on top of a phenomenal regular season run.
Head coach Joe Maher’s squad has been virtually unbeatable, going a remarkable 82-8 in total matches as a team. Now they’ll look to carry that sustained success into the Division 4 state tournament as the expected No. 1 seed.
“I’m so proud of this team. At the end of last year we set a goal to win our first CAL title in 20 years, (and) to go undefeated is a reflection on the hard work these girls put into their game,” said Maher.
“This is such a special group of seniors who love being with each other,” he added. “I think we’ll look at the state tournament as every win that we achieve is another day we can all be together.”
Depth galoreHamilton-Wenham’s dominance starts with great leadership at the top. Team captains Brynn McKechnie, Libby Collins, Lisette Leonard and Mathilde Gordon all contributed on the court while making sure their teammates were in the right mindset each time out. They helped lead a deep and talented roster that saw 19 different players earn varsity wins at one point or another.
In singles action, standout Sky Jara returned after an impressive freshman campaign to go 16-2 against stellar competition in the top slot. Jara had the luxury of practicing against fellow singles star Naomi Provost (the team’s No. 2 player), who returned to the sport as a freshman this year after a lengthy absence. Provost went unbeaten at 18-0 and together, the two gifted players pushed each other each and every day.
“Sky’s an amazing talent; we’re so lucky to have her,” said Maher. “She continues to beat some of the best players in the league and hits it with such velocity to truly overpower opponents.
“Expectations got even higher when Naomi decided to play,” added Maher. “Her footwork and her timing on the court is great, and her being able to play with Sky every day is a huge part of that.”
The Generals don’t miss a beat at third singles, either, with Chloe Gern more than holding her own while also chipping in in doubles action when needed.
“She’s quick on the court and a great athlete,” Maher said of Gern. “Kids have a lot of problems figuring out how to beat her; she uses her speed to get to every ball. It’s incredible.”
It’s difficult to consistently win matches without strong doubles teams, and the Generals have that, too. McKechnie and Nora Gamber led the way with a perfect 11-0 mark at first doubles, while Collins, Leonard and Lily Cassidy have regularly rotated in and out of second doubles and yielded similar results.
Mentality honed in
Maher has a number of other players he can throw in the lineup in a pinch as well including Laynee Wilkins and Abby Simon, among others. It’s a nice luxury to have, especially when dealing with injuries or other unexpected absences.
“We have 21 kids on varsity, 37 total in the program and 13 seniors in all,” said Maher. “It’s hard to get everyone involved, but I also know when we have kids that have gone out for COVID or AP exams or whatever it may be, the (other) kids just step right up.”
With the unblemished regular season now in the books, the Generals will await their draw in the upcoming state tournament. They should soar into the postseason with confidence and don’t plan to change anything moving forward.
“One thing I’ve noticed with this team is a lot of our players have experience in big moments in other sports,” said Maher. “Girls that won a state title in soccer (last fall for H-W), girls with success in volleyball, basketball ... so mentally they’re really honed in right now. I attribute that to the other great coaches at our school, because I feel like they can handle big situations and pressure situations really well and rise up to those moments.
“There are some really good teams in the state that we’ll have to face, so that’ll be fun,” he added.
