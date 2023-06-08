MARBLEHEAD — The energy at Marblehead’s Piper Field was off the charts Thursday evening. From the players and coaches on the sidelines to the hundreds of fans surrounding the gated turf, the Division 2 boys lacrosse Sweet 16 game certainly had all the makings of a playoff atmosphere.
Maybe that was because the seventh seeded and unbeaten Magicians were up against Milton, the same school that knocked Marblehead’s football team out of the postseason this past fall.
“Right when I saw that we had the chance to play Milton, I was fired up,” said Magicians’ star senior Connor Cronin, who also shines on the gridiron. “I was coming into this game with a little different attitude, a little more of a chip on my shoulder for sure.”
With that revenge factor certainly at the forefront of many of Marblehead players’ minds, it helped ignite a stellar opening half for the hosts. They scored nine unanswered goals in those first two frames, ultimately cruising to a convincing 16-8 victory.
Now head coach John Wilkens’ group finds themselves a perfect 20-0 on the season, with a chance to advance to the state Final Four with a win over No. 2 Nauset next time out. Their state quarterfinal is tentatively scheduled for Monday on Cape Cod.
“They came out with that little ‘oomph’ that you need,” Wilkens said of his squad. “They were very dialed in in warmups, and this whole week has been great.
“The goal for tonight was to be under control and possess the ball, because we didn’t do that the other night against Boston Latin (in the first round of the playoffs). So give those guys credit for doing that tonight.”
Riding high early and often, Marblehead wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Cam Waldman ripped one home off a feed from Cronin just 48 seconds in. It was a 5-0 game at the end of one quarter and 9-0 at the break thanks to hat tricks from Waldman and faceoff man Baxter Jennings, as well as single tallies from Cronin, Carter Laramie and Gio Garibotto.
The Magicians dominated the faceoff X and utilized lengthy, patient attacks, picking their spots and firing freely at net. Defensively they never let Milton get comfortable, limiting their shots and time of possession entirely while building the lead.
“We had a great practice (Thursday); I felt like offense was really moving the ball around nicely, long possessions, and we kind of translated that over to today and came out hot,” said Cronin, who finished with a goal and five assists. “A 9-0 lead is tough to come back from. We might not have had the best start to second half ,but that 9-0 lead really helped us. So coming out fast was huge.”
Cronin — who holds the Magicians’ single season record for points with 118, breaking the previous mark of 111 held by Brooks Tyrrell — wasn’t lying. Milton pounced swiftly with four straight goals to open the third, with Luke Haley scoring three of those as he appeared to find a bit of an offensive groove.
Realistically, it woke the Magicians back up.
Following a timeout, Charlie Grenier came up with the biggest goal of the game for the home team. Scooping a loose ball in front of the Milton net following an attempted clear, Grenier whipped a shot home to make it 10-4 to swing the momentum back in his team’s favor.
The Magicians would then outscore the the Wildcats 6-4 in the final frame to put the nail in the coffin.
Jennings was terrific all evening, finishing with six goals and two assists to lead the charge.
“Baxter had an unbelievable game, especially on the faceoff X alone,” said Cronin. “Getting those extra possessions are always going to help coming down to the end. and if Baxter can put home six, we’re in a great spot.
“He’s learned how to shoot low,” Cronin added with a laugh. “We’ve been working on having Baxter shoot low, he shot low today, and six fell in so that was great.”
Waldman added two assists along with his three goals, while Garibotto, Laramie and Grenier (assist) each had two goals.
Long pole Eliot Pluss also had a terrific assist from the midfield, rifling a pass to Jennings who leaped to haul it in with one hand before streaking to the net for a strike in the opening frame.
Goalie Finn Maniaci made some excellent stops, particularly in the second half, before finishing with 15 total saves.
Now it’s on to Nauset, a strong offensive team that has made quick work of both Wakefield and Silver Lake in the first two rounds.
“We’re going to have a long drive down to the Cape, but I think we’re ready for it,” said Cronin. “We have to come off the bus hot and ready to play, that’s a great team, a really fast team. Their offense is unbelievable and they can put in goals quick, but as long as our offense plays well and we finish our shots we have a really good chance of getting to the Final 4. I’m excited for it.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.