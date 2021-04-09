DANVERS — Early in the fourth quarter Friday, the Marblehead football team faced a 3rd-and-30 situation from deep in their own territory. The Magicians proceeded to pick up the first down two plays later with a pair of connections from junior quarterback Josh Robertson to sophomore running back Connor Cronin.
That small sequence of insignificant plays late in the action summed up the rest of the evening for Marblehead, which completely dominated host Danvers from start to finish en route to a 40-0 victory.
Not only was Robertson (16-for-19 for 193 yards and two passing touchdowns) lights out through the air offensively, but the defense as a whole was physical and relentless for the full 48 minutes as they shut down every look Danvers gave them.
"We were overmatched moreso than I think anyone expected," admitted Danvers (1-4) head coach Ryan Nolan. "(Marblehead) was well prepared; they're so fundamentally sound and were able to make the plays. They have real exceptional speed to the ball, with 11 guys playing together. They did a good job scouting and had an impressive effort."
Marblehead wasted no time putting their stamp on the action, forcing a Falcons' three-and-out on the opening drive before stringing together a six-play scoring drive as Robertson punched it in from three yards out. After forcing another three-and-out, the visitors made it 14-0 with an 80-yard drive capped off by a Robertson touchdown pass to Cronin from seven yards out.
At that point, it was very clear that Marblehead was in control.
"Every single game we've had a big first half or second half, but we always seem to trip over ourselves at some point," said Marblehead (5-0) head coach Jim Rudloff. "We talked all week about trying to prove to ourselves that we could actually play a complete game, a mistake-free game, because we couldn't even convince ourselves that we could do it. Tonight wasn't perfect, but we're getting closer to where we want to be."
The second quarter was more of the same as Danvers struggled to move the ball on offense and Marblehead had their way on the other side. A 5-yard touchdown run from Robertson with just under two minutes to play in the first half made it 21-0, and Danvers never recovered.
The Magicians added another touchdown on the opening drive of the third as Robertson connected with junior James Doody for a 37-yard score. Colin Kelter had a nice block for Danvers on the ensuing Marblehead PAT attempt, and overall special teams was one of the few areas Danvers held their own.
A Danvers fumble led to another Marblehead score as junior George Percy ripped off a 29-yard run before finding paydirt from a yard out. Cronin then put the final nail in the coffin with a 65-yard pick-6 on the Falcons' next possession.
With starting signal caller Darren McDermott still out with an injury, Danvers went to both freshman Travis Voisine and junior Max Gasinowski under center. But the Marblehead front line and its equally impressive secondary was simply too overpowering.
Marblehead outgained Danvers 193 to 67 through the air and 138 to 105 on the ground. The Falcons managed six first downs compared to 15 for the Magicians.
Nolan highlighted the play of sophomore Steve Reardon, who had a solid game at outside linebacker.
On the other side, the Magicians' line deserved a lot of credit as guys like captain J.T. Monahan, James Maniaci, Gresham Bosworth and Tommy Groom more than did their part in the trenches.
"It's impossible to mention the linemen without saying the entire defensive line. Those guys are always just so stout for us on the line, and almost every single team that we've played so far, even Saugus, has a bigger line than us," said Rudloff. "These guys are asked to do a lot with the size that they have ... and they deliver."
Marblehead 40, Danvers 0
at Deering Stadium at Morse Field, Danvers
Marblehead (5-0) 14 7 19 0 — 40
Danvers (1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
M - Josh Robertson 3 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M - Connor Cronin 7 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M - Robertson 5 run (Feingold kick)
M - James Doody 37 pass from Robertson (kick blocked)
M- George Percy 1 run (Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 65 interception return (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 13-71, Connor Cronin 5-46, Miles Smith 3-14, Josh Robertson 3-13, Eli Feingold 1-0, Mitchell Corelle 1-(-6); Danvers — Brad Wilichoski 5-34, Peter Rivera 6-27, Max Gasinowski 5-13, Steve Reardon 1-6, Colin Kelter 2-3, Owen Gasinowski 2-1, Travis Voisine 1-1.
PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 16-19-193-2-0; Smith 1-1-3-0-0; Danvers — Max Gasinowski 3-6-46-0-1, Voisine 4-8-21-0-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 8-73, James Doody 4-76, Percy 1-17, Godot Gaskins 3-17, Corelle 1-13; Danvers — James Carmilia 4-46, Kelter 3-21.