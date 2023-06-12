EASTHAM — Most folks travelling to Cape Cod in June are doing so for pleasure.
Not the Marblehead boys lacrosse team. For them, it was all business.
Continuing the greatest season in program history, the Magicians scored six of the game's final eight goals to pull away from second seeded Nauset, 13-9, and advance to their first ever Final Four in lacrosse.
"We have a lot of competitors on this team who know how to win games," said senior captain and midfielder Connor Cronin, who again powered the MHS offense with six goals and two assists. "Between our Super Bowl title (in 2021) and Baxter (Jennings, a state ski champion) on the slopes, we all know what it takes to win. I'd bet we're the winningest class in Marblehead history."
Jennings added four goals and a number of big faceoff wins in the second half. Fellow captain Finn Maniaci had nine of his 16 saves in the second half, enabling the seventh seeded Marbleheaders (now 21-0) to capture one of the greatest victories in program history.
"This is pretty cool," admitted veteran Marblehead head coach John Wilkens with a grin. "To be 21-0 and win a big game like this on the road, it doesn't get much better."
Marblehead now faces third seeded Duxbury (19-3) in the Division 2 state semifinals Wednesday at Weymouth High (6:30 p.m.). The Magicians have never before faced the Dragons, a senior-laden team that won nine state titles in an 11-year stretch earlier this century.
"We're like Kobe Bryant said: the job's not finished. We're just living by that," said Jennings. "We want more. We need to stay humble with a common goal in mind."
In a clash of coastal communities, Marblehead took a 6-4 lead into halftime and talked about building off of that in the second half. Instead, the host Warriors (17-4) — which had scored 298 goals coming into the contest — rattled off three tallies in succession, with a Peyton Kender (4 goals) strike sandwiched by goals from teammates Quinn Mucha and Andrew Berardi, giving the Warriors a 7-6 lead.
But Jennings won the faceoff following Berardi's goal and tied the game seven seconds later. Although Berardi would follow with another goal, Marblehead took the lead before the quarter ended when Cronin fed Carter Laramie (2 goals) to tie it up, then broke the tie himself with a man-up blast.
With Jennings continuing to win faceoffs, the MHS defense tightening up and Maniaci playing his best ball of the day, the visitors began to pull away. Cronin scored again with two Nauset players in the penalty area for a 10-8 lead. Cooper McIntire sliced his team's deficit in half with nine minutes to go, but Jennings got that two-goal lead for his team back quickly.
Gio Garibotto took a Cronin feed from behind the net and whipped it past Nauset keeper Zach Coelho to give his team a three-goal lead with a little over seven minutes to play. Cronin then buried an insurance marker with 2:05 to play, all but sealing the victory.
Cronin now has 79 goals and 126 points on the season. He is Marblehead's all-time leader in single season points as well as career points (264).
"He commands the field," Wilkens said of Cronin. "He's very smooth and always (has his) composure. He's like a player/coach out there to the guys, a true leader with a high lacrosse IQ."
"My guys played with a lot of heart today," added Wilkens, praising the play of his entire defense, particularly Eliot Pluss (whose ground ball scoop and rush into the offensive zone set up Cronin's final goal) and J.J. Pollender for the work they did on containing Nauset's Berardi. "I'm very proud of these guys. They did a great job."
Under the old state sectional format, Marblehead twice reached the Division 2 North final, losing to Beverly both times (2014 and 2015). A victory on Wednesday over Duxbury would put them in Saturday's state championship game in Burlington against the winner of top seeded Reading and No. 4 Longmeadow.
"Today we proved we can play with anyone. But we want more," noted Maniaci. "We want that state championship."
"We knew they were capable," said Wilkens, "but what they've done this season says a lot about the character of these guys."