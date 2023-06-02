MARBLEHEAD — First off, they literally had to weather the weather: two lightning delays that totaled 1 hour and 58 minutes, then a pouring rainstorm for the final quarter-plus of action.
More importantly, however, the unbeaten Marblehead High boys lacrosse team had to weather an upset bid from visiting Boston Latin Friday night.
The Magicians rose to the challenge in all three areas, pulling away for an 11-6 win in a Division 2 first round playoff contest at pouring wet Piper Field.
Junior midfielder Cam Waldman, who had three goals for the victors, said his squad came out squad, but battled through it and got style of play — and ultimately the result — they wanted in the end.
"You have to respect the playoff atmosphere and battle through," said the 17-year-old Waldam. "Those delays were tough; we just stayed (in the MHS fieldhouse) and stretched out, stayed hydrated, and prepared mentally. It's all you can do.
"That fourth quarter, though, we got the momentum we wanted and kept it going. That's how we need to play every quarter of every game from here on out ... because our opponents are only going to get tougher."
Now 19-0 on the season, the Magicians will host a second round game early next week against the winner of Saturday's game between King Philip or Milton.
Captain Connor Cronin also scored three times and added two assists for the winners, with Carter Laramie adding two scores and one assist. Gio Garibotto, Baxter Jennings, and Reece Moore also scored, with Charlie Grenier (2) and Connor Murnane — the latter being awarded the team's white 'hard hat' for his work coming off the bench in the faceoff circle — added assists.
Captain Finn Maniaci had seven saves in net for the Magicians. His counterpart, Will Ferraro, kept the game from becoming a blowout by saving 23 Marblehead shots, many which hit his stick or chest protector because he was positioned so well in the crease.
Friday's 6 p.m. start time saw the contest begin under warm, sunny skies. By halftime, however, with Marblehead holding a 7-4 lead, darkening clouds foreshadowed what was to come, and the first flashes of lightning were seen. That meant a mandatory 30-minute delay — with each accompanying sight of lightning resetting the time they could start up again at 30 minutes again.
It had begun to rain when the Magicians and Wolfpack took the field 57 minutes later to begin the second half. They played 10 minutes and seven seconds of the third quarter — with Boston Latin scoring the only goal during that time — before a huge bolt of lightning halted play again. This delay lasted one hour and two minutes, during which time the skies opened up and rain began to pelt the Piper Field turf.
Nothing would deter Marblehead once play finally resumed, however. Cronin scored his third goal just 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Moore added a man up tally on a pretty feed from Laramie.
Back-to-back tallies from Waldman, the second assisted by Grenier with just 3:52 to play, all but sealed the deal.
Veteran Marblehead coach John Wilkens wasn't sure if his team was too amped up for its playoff opener or not, but for stretches of the game his team committed basic mistakes: not finishing shots, dropping passes, being impatient with the ball.
"I think these guys were mad at themselves (during the second weather delay) because they knew they weren't playing well. To me, that's a good sign, a good self-critique on their part," said Wilkens. "We only gave up six goals, which normally is very good, but we shouldn't have given up even those. And we should've scored more than we did. They know that, and want to be better moving forward because of it."
In just its eighth season as a varsity program, 26th seeded Boston Latin (10-9) got two scores from Seamus Reardon and single goals from Angelo Lester-Barrali, Max Howard, Patrick Harnan, and Evan Sardina. Trailing 3-1 early, they came back to tie the game at 4-4 in the second quarter before Jennings, Laramie and Waldman responded for Marblehead in the final five minutes before the break.