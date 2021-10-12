BOXFORD -- Playing field hockey on grass presents a problem, even when you're the home team. It's a much different game on a natural surface than the faster-paced play seen on turf.
Having been on the road all last week, Masconomet returned to their grass field Tuesday for a first time in some time. They took on a Manchester Essex team that, while skilled, took some time to adjust to the slower field pace. By the time the visitors began to feel more comfortable, they were already down by two goals and fighting to get back in it.
The unbeaten Chieftains didn't let that happen, rolling to a 5-0 victory Tuesday afternoon.
"We came out fast and quick," said Masco head coach Maggie Bridgeo after her team improved to 11-0-1. "We'd rather play on turf; it's a Catch-22, but the girls have been working hard to get used to the grass again."
The game was barely underway before junior Maggie Sturgis took a pass from Ava Collins, who had raced up right wing and found Sturgis open open at the left corner for the tap in. A few minutes later it was Collins scoring off a Cecily Paglierani pass for a 2-0 lead.
"Collins had a great game at right wing," said Bridgeo. "She used her speed and made a nice cross on the first goal as well as putting two in the net. Cecily had a pair of assists, and that's what is needed to score goals."
It was 3-0 by halftime after Julia Graves scored her seventh goal of the season on a corner opportunity, with Sturgis setting her up. The Chieftains had a very strong second quarter with five corners, won most of the 50/50 balls, and their tackling and passing were exceptional.
"We had high expectations for this game, but Masco is such a powerhouse," said Hornets (8-3) coach Courtney Brown, whose team came into the contest on a 7-game winning streak. "They're a senior team with 14 or 15, while we don't have a single one. We'll learn from this game and not leave hanging our heads."
At the start of the third quarter Sturgis scored her 28th goal, with Kenzie Carey assisting. She fired a hard, low shot that goalie Paige Garlitz (14 saves) had no chance to save.
Collins finished up the scoring on a corner after taking a pass from Paglierani.
"Paige was peppered, especially in the second and third quarters," said Brown.
Masconomet goalie Ainsley Gruener (9 saves) received a lot of help from her senior defenders Ali Baker, Ava Tello, Katelyn Caffrey, and Olivia White, who broke up several bids by the Hornets before they could get shots on net.
"We've been together for a while," said White, a former defender turned sweep. "We really clicked on our field today even though it's the first game on grass in a while for us. On grass there's a lot more aerial, and you can't weave in and out of pockets. It takes hard work to get used to the grass again, but we make it happen."