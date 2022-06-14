BOXFORD -- Power, persistence, patience, and practice is what you need to win -- all of which the unbeaten Masconomet Regional girls tennis team brought to its home courts Monday afternoon.
Tennis is a challenging game for the mind and body, with players putting in hundreds of hours of practice to accurately launch the ball on a 76-by-36 foot court making while points across the net during each set for their team. In the Division 2 state quarterfinals against visiting Westood, the Chieftains did all of that and more.
Fourth seeded Masconomet triumphed over the Wolverines, 4-1, securing all three singles wins as well as a victory at second doubles. It will now advance to Wednesday's state semifinals against top ranked Scituate at Medway High School (3 p.m.).
Chieftains’ head coach Kathy Chen Farnham was delighted to see her team’s hard work and effort shine on the courts once again.
“Tennis is a very mental game, but they conquer this and play their game no matter what the competition is,” said Farnham.
Setting the tone from her third singles match with momentum and accuracy, Masconomet’s Nina Klink whizzed an array of shots past the Wolverines’ Christina Fallcoski to pocket the first win of the day, 6-0, 6-1.
“Nina Klink at the third singles is formidable. Her power at No. 3 is uncommon; you don’t see that often," said Farnham. "She always finishes 30 minutes before all the other matches and she stands out. She’s a beautiful player.”
Junior Kendall Skulley went head-to-head against Westwood's Veda Ready at first singles, and with the home crowd cheering her on she raked in a 6-1 6-0 triumph. Her sister, freshman Teagan Skulley, did likewise at second singles over Carly Bass, 6-4, 6-1.
“First and second singles are steady, consistent, and their minds are so focused,” Farnham noted.
The first doubles team of junior Shaylee Moreno and freshman Maya Klink had a back and forth competitive match with the Wolverine duo of Yvette Easton and Carah Costello. The Wolverines struck first with a 6-3 first set win before Moreno and Klink responded, 7-6. The tiebreaker was extended before Westwood prevailed, 11-9.
Moreno and Klink fought throughout the match and took it as a growing experience preparing them for their next round.
“They were definitely our hardest opponent; we were undefeated until now," Moreno said. "It was great to play such a challenging team."
“I’m excited to play another challenging team in the Final Four," added Klink. "I think it'll be great since (Scituate) is the first seed."
The Chieftains' second doubles team of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni acquired the last point for their team, taking a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grace Tseng and Angelina Dong.
Masconomet now turns its sights to the Sailors in the semifinals, feeling excited for the competition that comes next and ready for the mental and physical challenges they'll need to overcome to be in the right mindset to win.
“We need consistency, persistence, endurance and deep shots as they assess their opposition in the first four games then play their own game," noted Farnham. "We're expecting to meet very talented players, (so) it's about keeping the mind steady and playing their game.”