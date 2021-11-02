No boys soccer team in the entire state had a better regular season than Masconomet.
You read that right: the Chieftains played 18 games and won them all, outscoring opponents by a staggering 83-9 margin. That 18-0-0 overall record was the best mark in program history.
In doing so, Masco earned the No. 2 seed in Division 2 as the MIAA playoff pairings were officially released Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to the new power ranking system, which heavily factors in strength of schedule, East Longmeadow High actually garnered the top spot in the division despite its 11-2-5 record.
Seven other local squads punched their tickets to the postseason as well. Here’s a breakdown for all five divisions.
Division 1
Speaking of strength of schedule, St. John’s Prep certainly played one of the more difficult slates across the state; their 10-4-4 regular season mark earned them the No. 17 seed. Head coach Dave Crowell’s group — led by outstanding keeper Joey Waterman as well as offensive threats Ryder Vigsnes, Jake Vana and Alex Borkland, among others — will look to make some noise in the extensive 41-team bracket when they open play Saturday at No. 16 Weymouth. A win there would likely put them in a Round of 16 matchup against top-seeded Hingham (assuming the Harbormen get past the winner of Revere and Central Catholic first).
Also competing in this division is Beverly. The Panthers (9-5-3) battled injuries and endured some heartbreakingly tight losses this fall, but still managed to lock up the No. 25 seed. Standout senior Nick Braganca (16 goals, 12 assists) and Co. will host No. 40 Springfield Central Thursday at 3 p.m. in the preliminary round, with No. 8 Arlington awaiting the winner in the Round of 32.
Peabody (8-8-1) also played its way into the playoffs, winning its final two games to punch its ticket as the No. 37 seed. The Tanners will look to make a surprise run beginning on Thursday at No. 28 Belmont; No. 5 Leominster hosts the winner of that matchup Saturday.
Division 2
No. 2 Masconomet will bypass the preliminary round and await the winner of No. 31 Quincy and No. 34 Northampton. The Chieftains will host that Round of 32 bout Saturday. Familiar foe Nauset Regional, which edged the Chieftains, 2-1, in the 2016 state championship, sits on the other side of the draw as the No. 8 seed, meaning a rematch between those two squads wouldn’t be possible until the state final.
Look for leading scorers Jason Karas (13 goals, 10 assists), Brennan Johnston (13 goals, 6 assists), Nate Collins (12 goals) and Sam Brockelman (8 goals, 17 assists) to do their thing offensively for Masco, with keeper Kevin Pelletier (10-plus shutouts) holding it down as the last line of defense.
Marblehead (8-7-3) also found its way into Div. 2 as the No. 36 seed. Led by a balanced attack — Isaiah Pina leads the team with 7 goals — the Magicians have been playing their best soccer down the stretch, having nearly upset Masco in the regular season finale (a 1-0 loss). Marblehead sits on the opposite side of the draw as the Chieftains and will head to No. 29 Mansfield Thursday in the preliminary round. No. 4 Plymouth North awaits the winner of that one.
Division 3
Essex Tech was the lone local squad to earn a spot here, garnering the No. 20 seed after an impressive 15-1-2 campaign. The Hawks boast some prolific offensive talent with Mateus Lima and Ryan Lovasco each netting 18 goals and Josh Berube tallying 17 assists. They’ll earn a bye and open play at No. 13 Medfield in the Round of 32 Saturday. Belchertown (13-1-4) grabbed the top seed here, followed by Pembroke (15-2-1) and Norwell (16-0-2).
Division 4
Both of our Cape Ann League squads snared spots here with Hamilton-Wenham (9-5-4) at No. 16 and Ipswich (6-9-3) managing the No. 32 slot in the 39-team field.
The Generals got better and better as the season went on and will streak into the playoffs by hosting No. 17 Mashpee on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ipswich, led by freshman Darwin Ramirez’s eight goals and an overall balanced attack, sits just above H-W in the bracket and will host No. 33 Bay Path Regional Thursday. Should they advance, the Tigers will head to top-seeded Hampshire Regional Saturday, with the winner of that one potentially facing H-W.
