PEABODY — It looked like the unbeaten Peabody girls would have another easy win when they shot out to a huge first quarter lead against Danvers Tuesday night.
But the Falcons hung tough and made the Tanners work hard for their fifth win, a competitive 57-53 decision.
The game was won at the line in the final minutes after Reese Pszenny made a free throw to cut the deficit to 55-53 with just over a minute remaining. The Falcons had possession with 26 seconds left, but Abby Bettencourt stole the ball. The visitors were forced to foul, sending Taylor Bettencourt to the line, and she made both shots to put the game away.
“We got out to a great start like we have in our first four games,” said Tanner coach Stan McKeen. “Danvers made us work for this one. They sat back in a zone and sagged on Logan. Luckily we were able to it with the foul shots to maintain the lead every time they got close.”
Emma Bloom made six of seven free throws, all in the second half, and had a team high 12 points while Logan Lomasney was also in double figures with 11. Abby Bettencourt had nine points and and Taylor Bettencourt had eight.
Lomasney was a big factor on defense with a double-double, collecting a game-high 20 rebounds. Taylor Bettencourt came down with 11 boards while Abby Bettencourt and Bloom had eight apiece.
Ally Bettencourt and her cousin Abby each had four steals while Lomasney pilfered three in an all around good team effort after a long layoff over the holiday break. Peabody was without one of their starters, Lauryn Mendonca, who was out after suffering a reaction to her booster shot.
For the Falcons, getting Pszenny and Kaylee Marsello back in the lineup was key. Captain Gabby Chisholm led the way with a triple double — 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. She also had three steals in a dominant performance to lead her team back from that big hole after one quarter and almost pull off the upset.
Ellie Anderson also had a big night for Danvers with a game high 14 points and six steals. The Falcons are now 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the NEC South.
“I always want to win and hate to lose, but I can’t find any fault with the effort our girls put out tonight against a very good Peabody team,” said Falcon coach Pat Veilleux. “Having Pszenny and Marsello back was a key for us, so important not just for scoring. We finally had the band back together even though we were still missing a couple of players.
“We had that awful first quarter (facing a 22-4 deficit) but didn’t give up. The outside shots weren’t falling, and we had to attack the basket. That’s the way we have to do it, grind it out. One thing I’m sure of is that this team can do it.”
The Tanners shot out to a 5-0 lead at the start of the game and later went on a 13-0 run, but just when it looked like they were on their way to an easy blow out victory, the Falcons came alive. They cut Peabody’s lead to six just before halftime on a bucket by Chisholm, and Marsello followed with a layup to make it 32-28 before Taylor Bettencourt drained a three in the last few seconds to give her team a 35-28 halftime lead.
Peabody was outscored 24-13 in the second frame, and only led by five points going into the final eight minutes after Anderson and Chisholm combined to score all nine of the Falcons’ points in that quarter while the visitors played tough defense to hold Peabody to only seven.
“We did a real good job on their shooters,” said Veilleux. “I’m so proud of the effort, but unfortunately after that terrible start they didn’t have enough left at the end. It’s tough to get down like that and be able to fight back.”
After the game Veilleux sought out Bloom and shook her hand, knowing she made a huge difference at the line. Bloom was more concerned about the one foul shot she missed late in the game than the ones she made.
“I like to go to the line,” the captain said. “It’s a fun moment. We got out to that big lead, but I think we got complacent, and didn’t keep up with the fast pace Danvers had,” she said. “We can’t afford to sit back like that, and have to keep up the intensity we had at the start.”
Peabody 57, Danvers 53 at Veterans Memorial Field House, Peabody
Danvers: Pszenny 1-1-3, Anderson 6-2-14, Dunn 2-0-4, McCullough 0-0-0, Marsello 4-0-8, Yebba 4-1-10, Chisholm 6-2-14. Totals: 23-5-53
Peabody: Baetzel 1-0-2, Terrazzano 1-0-2, Lomasney 5-1-11, T. Bettencourt 2-2-8, Bloom 3-6-12, Abby Bettencourt 3-2-9, Ally Bettencourt 2-0-5, I. Bettencourt 1-0-2, Martinello 2-0-4, Richards 1-0-2. Totals: 21-11-57
Halftime: 35-28, Peabody
3-Pointers: D- Yebba, P — T. Bettencourt (2), Ally Bettencourt, Abby Bettencourt
Records: Danvers 3-3, Peabody 5-0