BOXFORD — The first time Peabody and Masconomet squared off at the beginning of the season the Tanners scored 60 points to win by three. Last night in the rematch unbeaten Peabody scored 60 once again to win while the Chieftains put up 52 before fans in the packed field house, who were treated to an exciting game from start to finish.
It featured tight defense by both teams, speed up and down the court, and lots of battles for loose balls. The best part is they will face off again next month in the Larry McIntire Tournament at Marblehead.
Logan Lomasney had a huge role in the victory with a monster double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds for the winners while Taylor Bettencourt and her cousin Abby Bettencourt each had 15 points and five steals. Abby Bettencourt also helped pull down nine rebounds in a game that was close all the way and tied twice in the final six minutes.
"This was a game of spurts," said Peabody coach Stan McKeen. "We'd have one, and then they'd answer. Our foul shooting at the end of the game was the difference. Taylor Bettencourt and Lomasney were both playing with four fouls. In fact, Taylor had to miss most of the third quarter sitting out in foul trouble. Logan, Abby, and Taylor were all terrific. Bo Bettencourt also had a great game defensively diving on the court for loose balls. Lizzy Bettencourt also helped out down the stretch, and we needed everybody tonight."
The Tanners led by five heading into the final frame, but Riley Bovardi drained a 3-pointer to knot it at 43 all. Lomasney put back her own rebound, before Mia Theberge (10 points) hit a jumper to once again tie it, 45-45. Masco suffered a big loss when Theberge fouled out seconds later.
Tanner freshman Lizzy Bettencourt gave her team the lead for good after a great pass from Taylor Bettencourt, and in the late going both Abby and Taylor Bettencourt went to the line and made nine of 10 to put the game away.
Peabody led17-14 after one quarter even though Masco came ready to play and had a 10-4 lead before Lomasney and Taylor Bettencourt brought them back to tie it at 10-10. A shot from downtown by Taylor Bettencourt gave her team the lead, and at the half they clung to a two point advantage, 30-28. The Tanners had gone on a 9-0 run to start the quarter and build up a 26-17 lead, but the Chieftains responded with a 6-0 run just before halftime.
"Masco is always tough," said captain Taylor Bettencourt, who runs the team at point guard. "They gave us a battle once again, but we came together to win. It took a great effort by everyone."
The game was very physical with both teams fighting for loose balls. Taylor Bovardi had a monster game for the Chieftains with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Her sister Riley also had nine rebounds while Angie Lalikos pulled down a dozen including eight on the defensive end and Kylie Dumont also played tough defense.
Heading into the final eight minutes Peabody had a five point lead and had a 19-16 scoring advantage in that quarter to pick up their eighth victory of the season (8-0).
"That's a great program with great coaching and players," said Masco coach Todd Sundstrom. "We really missed Theberge when she fouled out because she's a big part of our offense. Coming into this one we had won five in a row, and I like the way the girls battled all the way. We came from behind to tie it twice, but just couldn't get the lead."
Peabody 60, Masconomet 52
At Mascnomet Field House, Boxford
PEABODY: Mendonca 1-0-2, Lomasney 13-0-26, T. Bettencourt 3-8-15, Abby Bettencourt 3-7-15, Coburn 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Ally Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 0-0-0, L. Bettencourt 1-0-2. Totals: 21-15-60
MASCONOMET: Theberge 4-1-10, R. Bovardi 2-0-6, Dumont 2-0-4. T. Bovardi 5-4-15, Monagle 0-5-5, Lalikos 2-0-4, Nolan 0-3-3, Allen 1-2-5. Totals: 16-15-52
Halftime: Peabody 30-28
3-Pointers: P — Abby Bettencourt (2), Taylor Bettencourt; M — R. Bovardi (2), Allen, Theberge, T. Bovardi
Records: Peabody 8-0; Masconomet 5-5