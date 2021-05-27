BEVERLY — The Peabody softball team wasted little time getting on the board against Beverly and once they got going the Tanner bats never fell asleep.
Every player who took the field for the Tanners had at least one hit or one RBI as the visitors remained undefeated with a 16-1 win over Beverly on Thursday. Peabody (8-0) banged out 18 hits with freshman Abby Bettencourt's four and three RBI leading the charge.
Emma Bloom and Avery Grieco each had a couple of hits and knocked in four runs. Michaela Bonfanti had three hits, and Isabel Bettencourt had two hits and an RBI.
Grieco, also a freshman, got the start on the mound for Peabody, and she got into a little trouble in the bottom of the second, walking three Panthers to load the bases. Abby Bettencourt came in and walked Beverly’s Grace Coughlin, forcing Caroline Foley in, for Beverly’s only run.
Grieco and Bettencourt did not allow a Panther hit, with the game called after Beverly batted in the bottom of the fifth. It was the second time they combined for a no-hitter on the season.
Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri said her younger kids see what the older kids do at the plate and in the field and they want to perform just like the upperclassmen when they get their shot.
“Some of these kids, the older kids, the juniors especially have played for me before and they kind of know the expectations that I have, and with their leadership, the younger kids follow them along,” Palmieri said. “The younger kids, coming from the JV’s feed off that leadership, it’s almost like a well-working machine. For the younger kids, if they buy into our system they can be very successful.”
“The biggest thing for us is having the younger kids see the juniors and seniors and how they operate, and they want to follow suit and keep winning,” Palmieri added.
Grieco had a big day at the plate and on the mound, striking out three and drilling a two-run homer, her fourth of the year, in the second with Emma Bloom scoring in front of her.
Beverly coach Megan Sudak also has a young team, only three seniors, and her girls are going through some growing pains.
“I only have maybe two or three kids with any varsity experience, going into this year, and we’re young, we’re very young,” Sudak said. “I tell the kids let’s play the spoiler role, we lost to Gloucester (Wednesday) 4-3, and they’re right up there with Peabody, and Peabody’s a great team. We’ve just got to keep at it, we definitely didn’t make some plays that extended innings, so we have to work on that.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Panthers; they play St. Mary’s on Friday, three tough games in three days.
Peabody has Danvers up next and plays Swampscott on Saturday.
Other Tanners chipping in offensively in Thursday’s win were Logan Lomasney and Isabel Bettencourt, who both had two hits and knocked in a run. Lomasney and Bonfanti each scored three runs, and Abby Bettencourt scored four times. Kiley Doolin drove in a run; Penny Spack had a single and an RBI. Gina Terrazzano doubled and scored two runs for the winners.