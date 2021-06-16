Unbeaten Peabody leads local charge into state softball playoffs 

(Editor's note: Salem News sportswriter Jean DePlacido will provide a more comprehensive look at the upcoming state softball tournament in Friday's 'Fast Pitches' softball column).
The story of the North Shore softball season starts and ends with Peabody High. So it's no surprise that the unbeaten Tanners lead our local contingent of playoff teams into the postseason.
Finishing the regular season at 14-0 and as the Northeastern Conference North champions, Peabody earned the No. 2 seed in the 28-team Division 1 North draw. The Tanners earned themselves a first round bye and will play their first tournament game Monday at Kiley Field against the winner of Friday's clash between No. 18 Reading (6-6) and the host school, No. 15 Haverhill (7-6).
Northeastern Conference rivals Beverly (4-10) and Masconomet (4-12) took advantage of this year's opt-in tournament and have chosen to participate in the postseason.
The Panthers are the 26th seed and will hit the road to take on host Medford (7-3), the No. 7 seed, on Friday at 4 p.m. Should they prevail, the Orange-and-Black would then take on the winner of Friday's Methuen/Chelmsford tilt.
Masconomet is the 28th and final seed in the draw; a Friday date with No. 5 Lowell (13-2) at Martin Field awaits at 6 p.m. Should the Chieftains pull off the upset, they'd play at either Lynn Classical or North Andover on Monday.
Five area squads qualified in Division 2 North, led by eighth-seeded Danvers. The Falcons (10-4) will be one of the few teams in the bracket to see a familiar foe when they host NEC rival and No. 9 seed Saugus (9-4) at Great Oak Field Monday at 4 p.m. In their lone meeting this season, the Blue-and-White shut out the Sachems, 5-0, this past Monday.
An 8-4 regular season earned Essex Tech the No. 10 seed. The Hawks will tangle with seventh-seeded Tewksbury Monday on the road (4 p.m.) in a first round clash.
Salem (5-12), which played much better in the second half of the season once they got their full team together on the diamond, earned the No. 17 seed. The Witches will travel up to Dracut and battle the 16th seeded Middies at 5 p.m.
Friday's preliminary round will feature a pair of local clubs squaring off as 14th seeded Marblehead (7-6) hosts the 19th and final seed in the sectional, Bishop Fenwick (1-12) at Veterans Memorial Middle School field at 4 p.m.
Both Ipswich and Salem Academy Charter School opted in to the Division 3 North tournament. The Tigers (4-9) are the 12th seed and play at No. 5 Northeast Tech (9-4) Monday at 4 p.m. As the final team in the 14-team draw, the Navigators (who went 1-6 against MIAA competition) will play 17-3 Boston Latin Academy, the third seed, Monday at 3:30 p.m. at North End Field.