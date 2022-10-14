PEABODY — To contend with an undefeated, juggernaut-looking club like Peabody High, Winthrop's football team needed to play mistake free and shorten the game with long, drawn out drives.
The Vikings succeeded in both those areas Friday night at Coley Lee Field — and the Tanners still made enough plays to never truly be threatened in a 28-7 triumph.
QB Shea Lynch hooked up with Danny Barrett for touchdowns of 4- and 33-yards and senior Alan Paulino returned the opening kick 82 yards for a touchdown to make sure Peabody remained unbeaten at 6-0. It was tough for the Tanners' spread offense to get into a rhythm since they were limited to three first half possessions — two touchdown drives and one that came with only 28 seconds left before halftime (when Peabody led 21-7).
"You can't score if you don't have the ball," Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said. "That was Winthrop's plan and it worked well. It wasn't a surprise."
A well-designed game plan by Winthrop head coach Jon Cadigan saw the visitors doubling up Peabody in terms of offensive plays (46-23) going into the fourth quarter. The Vikings (3-3) held the Tanners to a season low 216 yards of offense by keeping them off the field; Winthrop had a 54-32 edge in offensive plays for the game and a 229-216 advantage in yards from scrimmage.
Running out of wing-T and double wing sets, Winthrop's longest drives, elongated by defensive pass interference calls and timely third down catches by Mark Johnson, lasted 12 and 14 plays. With Welvis Acosta (16 carries, 85 yards) running tough between the tackles, Winthrop had two other drives take up eight and nine plays, respectively.
"That's what their offense is designed to do and it's exactly what I'd do against us," Bettencourt said. "Winthrop had a great coaching staff. Their blocking was phenomenal. I give them all the credit in the world."
Acosta's TD in the second quarter made it a 14-7 game but another long kick return by Paulino set up Lynch's TD to Barrett from 33 yards out to restore the two score advantage. The senior QB eluded a blitzer with a nice move, somehow remained behind the line of scrimmage and fired to Barrett, who broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone.
"I don't know he made that throw," Barrett said. "I always want to keep running the route, trying to find open space, because Shea's always looking and eventually he's going to find you."
The Vikings ate up the majority of the rest of the second quarter with the Tanners' Jimmy Festa stopping them on fourth down inside the 10-yard line with only 28 seconds left before halftime. With some bumps and bruises hampering the front seven, Peabody got a solid outing from reserve linebacker Kyle Marron (a sophomore), two timely sacks from sophomore Alex Jackson, two more tackles-for-loss by defensive tackle Will Pinto and a great effort at D-tackle from senior Fernando Lima. Don Kavanaugh and Sam Merrill also played well at outside 'backer.
Senior Vinny O'Hara had a standout game at corner, coming up with a tackle to deny Winthrop a first down with 8:38 left in the fourth.
"Vinny came up strong in run support, made some good hits and played well in coverage," said Bettencourt. "He had a great game."
Pinto broke free for a 17-yard TD with 3:05 to go to ensure the Tanners would prevailed by the maximum point margin for MIAA power ranking purposes (14). The Tanners only had two offensive possessions in the second half, with the first leading to a 38-yard field goal try that was blocked by Winthrop's Johnson (his team's leading receiver with six grabs for 68 yards).
Peabody was without starting lineman Reymi Andino due to injury and saw senior Reynaldo Lopez-Torres do an admirable job in his place at left tackle. Lynch completed passes to eight receivers while going 14-of-18 for 141 yards with Barrett (4 catches, 71 yards) and Eli Batista (4 catches, 22 yards) leading the charge.
"We didn't have the greatest week of practice and that showed a little bit," Bettencourt said. "Winthrop gets a lot of credit for that, they're tough and they played well. At the same time, we need to get back to work this week and improve."
Peabody 28, Winthrop 7
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Winthrop (3-3);0;7;0;0;7
Peabody (6-0);14;7;0;7;28
Scoring summary
P-Alan Paulino 82 kickoff return (Dom Scalese kick)
P-Danny Barrett 4 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
W-Welvis Acosta 6 run (Juan Sanchez kick)
P-Barrett 33 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P-Will Pinto 17 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Winthrop — Welvis Acosta 16-85, Demetri Koutsouflakis 10-62, George Galuris 5-7, Robert Noonan 6-(-12) ; Peabody — Will Pinto 5-38, Shea Lynch 7-30, Alex Silva 2-7.
PASSING: Winthrop — Noonan 7-14-87-0-0, Galuris 0-1-0-0-0 ; Peabody — Lynch 14-18-141-2-0.
RECEIVING: Winthrop — Mark Johnson 6-68, Galuris 1-10, Nicholas Cappuccio 1-9; Peabody — Danny Barrett 4-71, Eli Batista 4-22, Vinny O'Hara 1-16, Alan Paulino 1-13, Jayce Dooley 1-7, Nick Dresser 1-5, Justin Franco 1-5, Colin Ridley 1-2.