Peabody High School is one of 16 teams statewide that went unbeaten during the regular season.
If the Tanners are to win the program's first Super Bowl championship in 29 years this fall, they may have to go through two other spotless squads to do so.
The Northeastern Conference Lynch champs are the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Division 2 football playoffs. Peabody will play host to No. 14 Bishop Feehan (4-3) in the Round of 16 this Friday (7 p.m.) at Coley Lee Field.
Five other teams from The Salem News coverage area also learned of their postseason seedings and first round matchups, which were announced on Monday. All of their Round of 16 games will be played on Friday night.
St. John's Prep, the region's lone Division 1 team, earned the No. 7 seed after a 6-2 regular season and will host No. 10 Attleboro (4-4) at Glatz Field at 6 p.m. Defending Division 3 Super Bowl champion Marblehead (6-1) is the No. 8 seed in Division 3 and will welcome No. 9 Whitman-Hanson (4-4) into Piper Field at 7 p.m. Also in Division 3, 11th seeded Masconomet (5-3) will hit the road for a short trip to Wakefield to meet the sixth seeded Warriors (8-0) at 6 p.m.
In Division 5, Bishop Fenwick is the No. 6 seed and will host Auburn (6-2) at 7 p.m., while two-time defending Super Bowl titlist Swampscott (3-5) earned the 16th and final seed and must scrap with No. 1 Hudson (8-0) at the Morgan Bowl at 7 p.m. The Big Blue were actually the No. 17 seed in the final power rankings of the regular season, but earned the No. 16 spot for a playoff berth because No. 14 Greater Lawrence Tech (2-6) did not meet the necessarily requirement for victories (3) to be included in the postseason.
Just missing out on the second season were Danvers (3-5) in Division 4, which went into the final weekend of the regular season ranked 15th but wound up 18th; Essex Tech (5-3), which finished 19th in Division 5; and Salem (5-3), ranked 21st in Division 4.
Peabody, which has scored 309 points while allowing just 62, has put up 40 or more points four times and surrendered only 8 or fewer points in six of their eight contests. Senior quarterback Shea Lynch (1,691 yards passing, 22 TDs) and wideouts Eli Batista (634 yards, 9 TDs), Danny Barrett (400 yards, 8 TDs) and Jayce Dooley (290 yards, 4 TDs) have helped their club light up scoreboards each week. They'll be facing a Shamrocks squad that started the season 0-3 with losses to North Attleboro, Attleboro, and St. Mary's of Lynn, but has since ripped off four consecutive wins, scoring 163 points during that time (including 65 against Arlington Catholic).
Bishop Feehan — which hasn't tasted victory on the road thus far in 2022 — also dealt Bishop Fenwick its only loss of the season (20-3) two weekends ago. Nicholas Yanchuk is their big ground gainer out of the backfield, and the Shamrocks have a number of players whose fathers played for the Patriots, including Dante Bruschi and Case Mankins.
A win by the Tanners this Friday would put them in the quarterfinals next weekend back at home, likely against another unbeaten rival in No. 6 Reading and its prolific passer, Brown-bound James Murphy. Dangerous King Philip (6-1) would likely be their semifinal foe, and should they run the gamut it's likely they'd face No. 4 Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium in the Super Bowl (unless top seeded Milford 'upsets' the Knights in the semis).
Unbeaten in four home games thus far, St. John's Prep is hoping to have learned from the road setbacks it has encountered and be ready to play its best football in November into December. The Eagles (290 points for, 97 against) have a vast array of talented athletes all over the field, from Carson Browne in the backfield to Stephon Patrick, Jesse Ofurie and Joenel Augero on the outside to road graders in the trenches. Whether or not they go with Aidan Driscoll or Deacon Robillard under center will likely come down to practices this week.
The Bombardiers of Attleboro head into the Division 1 playoffs having dropped four of their last five contests, including all four matchups with fellow Hockomock Kelly/Rex/ Division foes. Matt Harvie is the team's signal caller, and Adrian Rivera is a threat both out of the backfield and on the receiving end of Harvie's passes.
In Division 3, Marblehead is still looking to find the formula that has them playing four quarters of sound, quality football ... a formula they haven't found yet but strive to achieve. Having the explosive Connor Cronin — arguably the MVP of last year's championship run — ready to do damage on both sides of the football is a huge check mark in the Magicians' favor, but other seniors and underclassmen alike will need to step up.
That won't be easy against a Whitman-Hanson squad whose four setbacks have come against opponents with a combined record of 24-6 (including the prohibitive favorite in Division 4, unbeaten Duxbury). The Patriot Leaguers, who won just two games a year ago, will look to leave Marblehead with an upset win behind QB Cam Burrows.
Masconomet has won its last three games to head into the playoffs on a high note. Will Shannon and Sam Nadworny form a nice 1-2 punch in the Chieftains' backfield with quarterback Matt Richardson, who can beat teams with his arm and his legs. Pass catching specialist Owen Barrett and two-way star end Tyler McMahon also give opponents fits.
Unbeaten Wakefield has been stingy on defense, with three shutouts and a trio of other games in which it gave up no more than seven points. No one has torched the Warriors for more than 13 points in any game thus far. Senior captain Javin Willis is a dangerous quarterback that Masconomet must keep in the pocket to prevent him from doing undue damage. Bobby DeFeo, Christian Delgado, and Nathan Delgado are just a few of the other gifted playmakers for the Patriot League Freedom champs.
Having reached the state semifinals a year ago, Bishop Fenwick wants to better that this time around. With just the one abovementioned setback to Bishop Feehan, the Crusaders are eager to prove their mettle when it matters most.
Fenwick has excelled at jumping on its foes early, outscoring them by a combined 115-44 in the first and second quarters. First-year junior quarterback Bryce Leaman has thrown for 1,620 yards and 13 touchdowns, with captain Costa Beechin (35 catches, 577 yards, 6 TDs) his top option. Out of the backfield, Troy Irizarry (11 TDs) and Anthony Nichols (4 TDs) provide toughness and speed.
The visiting Rockets of Auburn had won four games in a row before being knocked off by Worcester South, 44-6, last weekend. Sam Rundell, Christian Sacco, Keating Oliver, and Nathan Cook have all run the football well this season.
Swampscott is hoping for health, something they haven't been fully at for much of October, particularly in the line. While they'll head to Hudson as a decided underdog, the Big Blue still pose a threat with playmakers such as Elijah Burns, Jason Codispoti, Chris Ferragamo, and quarterback Zach Ryan.
The host Hawks are averaging more than 30 points a game but have given up 125 in their eight games — with more than half of those (72) having come in back-to-back weeks in October. Quarterback Jake Attaway is a threat both through the air and when he tucks it and runs. His favorite targets include Kyle Areias and Brendan O'Brien, while Jacob Rudd is another threat to score at any time for the Mid-Wachusett C titlists.