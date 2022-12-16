BEVERLY — Peabody's experienced girls basketball team has played two games, won both and hit the 60 point milestone both nights. .
Yet it was the defense that stood out in the 62-28 win over Beverly at the Henry Cabot Lodge Field House Friday night. The Tanners (2-0) were not particularly sharp offensively, and their passes were not all that accurate in the first eight minutes — but outstanding defense and a full court press at times created turnovers because of constant pressure.
As a result, the Tanners shot out to a 19-4 lead, helped by an 11-0 run late in the quarter. Logan Lomasney was in foul trouble early, and didn't see a lot of minutes, but still led all scorers with 13 points. She also had five assists and five rebounds. Abby Bettencourt had a strong all around performance with 12 points, six assists, and seven rebounds. The third player in double digits was senior guard Taylor Bettencourt with 10 points.
Sophomore guard Ally Bettencourt led her team in steals with eight to go along with seven points while Lauryn Mendonca also had a big game on the boards with seven rebounds.
"Our defense played well and only allowed 14 points in the first half," said coach Stan McKeen, whose squad Peabody is now off 11 days before hosting Amesbury in a non-league game. "We have 10 girls on varsity, and all of them got good minutes tonight which is a nice thing. At one point I put all five Bettencourts out there at the same time."
Abby Bettencourt gave a perfect pass to younger sister Lizzy, who scored on the play. Later Taylor Bettencourt set up her sister Ally for another layup. Peabody opened up a 27-6 cushion midway through the second quarter after captain Taylor Bettencourt stole the ball and scored.
Beverly answered with a 6-0 run, but by halftime the Tanners had an 18 point cushion. The Panthers scored the first four points after the break on baskets by Nikki Erricola and Lauren Caley, but the visitors roared back with the next seven points.
"Peabody forced a lot of turnovers which led to offensive chances and too many wide open shots," said Beverly coach Seth Stantial, his team now 1-1. "Their athleticism allows them to do a lot of good things. Some of our mistakes were self inflicted, but there were positive spots in the game, too. We were able to break the press at times, but not consistently. We need to work on being more consistent, and we'll learn things going up against that strong defense.
"Abby Ruggieri (8 points) had great energy, communicated well, and was a real leader on the court," he said. "Madeleine Young also did a great job, and Nikki Erricola (7 points) is a player we never want to take off the court because she does so many things for us at point guard, wing, or switching to take on the big girls."
Both coaches went to their benches in the second half. All 10 girls on the Peabody varsity roster scored.
Peabody 62, Beverly 28
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
PEABODY - Mendonca 0-4-4, Lomasney 5-2-13, T. Bettencourt 4-1-10, Abby Bettencourt 4-4-12, Coburn 1-0-2, Steed 1-1-3, Davis 1-0-3, Ally Bettencourt 2-3-7, I. Bettencourt 2-0-4, L. Bettencourt 1-2-4 TOTALS: 21-17-62
BEVERLY - Bilotti 1-0-2, Caley 2-0-4, Griffin 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Young 1-0-2, Ollivierre 0--0-0, Mueller 0-0-0, Michad 2-0-4, Erricola 2-2-7, Potter 0-0-0, Ruggieri 4-0-8, Kaszynski 0-0-0, Wickeri 0-1-1 TOTALS: 12-3-28
Halftime: Peabody 32-14
3-Pointers: P - Lomasney, T. Bettencourt, Abby Bettencourt; B - Erricola
Records: P - 2-0; B - 1-1