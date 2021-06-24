PEABODY — After pitching a perfect game against in her state tournament debut earlier this week, Peabody freshman Abby Bettencourt posted another shutout gem Thursday to lead the Tanners into the Division 1 North finals.
Bettencourt allowed only four hits in the 6-0 victory over Andover at Kiley Field in the semifinal round as her undefeated Tanners (17-0) advanced to the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at home.
"What an excellent performance by Abby. She was hitting her spots and in control all game. I can't ask much more from my freshman pitcher," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri, who was playing for the team the last time it made a North final 15 years ago in 2006.
Bettencourt didn't walk anybody, struck out five, and got Andover batters to hit 16 infield grounders. She didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning when Andover (11-7) threatened. Madeline Parrish led off with a single and Adelaide Weeden reached on an error. The runners advanced on a ground out, but Parrish was thrown out at the plate trying to score on another infield grounder. Shortstop Emma Bloom fielded the ball and fired to catcher Isabel Bettencourt, who tagged her out.
It was the first of two outstanding defensive plays by the sophomore catcher, who also threw out Alyssa Sellinger in the seventh inning with Bloom applying the tag at second base.
"When the game is on the line we all come together, and making the plays defensively is important," said Bo Bettencourt. "This was a big win, and Abby was hitting all her spots all game which made my job easier."
Peabody took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Logan Lomasney's bomb over the right field fence, scoring Penny Spack, who was aboard after singling. The next time up in the fourth Lomasney blasted a shot to center field that hit the top of the fence and bounced back in for a double. She stole third and scored on Abby Bettencourt's two run double to put her team up, 4-0.
"That was the same pitch on both, high and outside which is my favorite to hit," said Lomasney, another of her team's superb freshmen. "I was surprised because I thought that second one was out when I hit it, but instead landed on the yellow at the top of the fence."
The Tanners capitalized on three errors in that inning to score four times and take a commanding six run lead. Golden Warrior freshman pitcher Jackie Giordano allowed eight hits, walked one (hit a batter), and struck out five.
Peabody is dangerous up and down the lineup, and number nine hitter Kayla Bonfanti was aboard all three times with two infield hits and also beat out a bunt. Lomasney, and Abby Bettencourt had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs apiece while Avery Grieco doubled.
"We made their defense do the work," said Palmieri. "It's important to do that, especially when you reach this level, and they threw the ball away when we made them handle it. We were aggressive on the bases and capitalized on their mistakes."
Peabody has faced three Merrimack Valley League teams in the tourney so far, topping Haverhill, Methuen, and Andover. Another MVC foe, No. 17 seed Billerica (12-7), stands between the Tanners and their first ever sectional title.
"We're the youngest team in the Merrimack Valley which is the best league in the state," said Andover coach Richard Quattrocchi. "Give Peabody credit, you can't take anything away from them, but my girls also played well. I'm so proud of them."
Peabody, also a very young team, has been able to remain calm and focused. Jumping out to an early lead has helped.
"It's awesome to e going to the finals and doing it with this group of teammates," said Lomasney. "They've been my friends since we started playing together when I was little. It's just a great feeling."