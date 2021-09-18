HAMILTON — When you've got seniors Chris and Luke Domoracki flying around on defense like Hamilton-Wenham does, it's tempting to call the Generals a brotherhood. But when you add hard-hitting Chris Collins to the mix, it's clear H-W is more of a 'backerhood.
The second level of Hamilton-Wenham's defense was outstanding in their home opener Saturday afternoon, a 14-6 triumph over Watertown. The unbeaten Generals (2-0) didn't put the game away until Luke Domoracki's interception with just under two minutes to play and were thrilled to nail down their second straight one-score victory to start the season.
"We've worked so hard the last few weeks. There's been a lot of team bonding and chemistry building," said Luke Domoracki, "not just in practice, but in the weight room, too."
Watertown (1-1) had success on its opening drive running up the gut, but the Generals stiffened near the end zone and forced a field goal try that sailed wide. That set the tone for the rest of the ballgame, with defensive coaching guru Joe Koulas relying on Chris Domoracki and Collins at linebacker to shut down dangerous back Mason Andrade (136 yards on 22 carries).
"The defense stepped it up. It was about reading it, then winning it each play," senior captain and defensive lineman Jackson Courtney said. "We had to flip the switch and play Generals football."
Almost as important as H-W's first stop was its first march offensively, embarking on a 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive that took up more than eight minutes. Relying on a staunch inside/outside run game with the Domoracki brothers and bootleg runs by quarterback Markus Nordin, they converted three third downs and broke the seal on Nordin's 6-yard scamper to the take the lead for good.
Though H-W had some solid field position the rest of the half thanks to a blocked punt by Collins, they couldn't take advantage and led 7-0 at the break. Watertown got a 29-yard TD run by Andrade early in the third, but Nordin came untouched off the edge and blocked the PAT to keep the hosts in the lead, 7-6.
"Markus comes up with the big plays and that was huge," said veteran Hamilton-Wenham coach Jim Pugh, whose team hasn't lost at home since Sept. 28, 2019. "This is a quality win against a team that beat us late in the season at their place a couple of years ago."
With John Ertel stepping in at QB, Hamilton responded to Watertown's score with another big drive. Ertel hit Luke Domoracki on a crucial fourth down conversion, then called his own number for a 3-yard TD with 8:30 to play. The second of Zach Walles' extra points made it 14-6.
Though Watertown got inside the hosts' 15-yard line on next drive, the Generals kept them out with some timely stops by Collins and Chris Domoracki and a tackle for loss by Courtney.
"We never gave up," said Chris, who led the Generals in rushing yards with 52. His brother Luke picked up 49 and Nordin had 34.
"The kids are playing well, and Chris Collins and Chris Domoracki are forces in the middle of that defense," Pugh said. "I think the conditioning was a factor, too. We were in good shape there in the fourth quarter and finished strong."
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Watertown 6
at Hamilton-Wenham HS
Watertown (1-1);0;0;6;0;6
Hamilton-Wenham (2-0);0;7;0;7;14
Scoring summary
HW- Markus Nordin 6 run (Zach Walles kick)
W - Mason Andrade 29 run (kick blocked)
HW- John Ertel 3 run (Walles kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Watertown — Mason Andrade 22-136, Payton Andrade 3-10, Anthony Shorter 1-3, Johnny Cacace 1-(-12); Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 13-52, Luke Domoracki 9-49, Markus Nordin 10-34, John Ertel 2-17.
PASSING: Watertown — Cacace 6-11-37-0-1; Hamilton-Wenham — Nordin 2-5-15-0-0, Ertel 1-1-13-0-0
Receiving: Watertown — Billy McHugh 3-24, Nathan Master 1-8, P. Andrade 1-7, M. Andrade 1-(-2); Hamilton-Wenham — L. Domoracki 1-13, Zach Walles 1-8, Ertel 1-7.